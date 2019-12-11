 
Google unveils Belgium’s most searched terms in 2019
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 11 December, 2019
Latest News:
Google unveils Belgium’s most searched terms in 2019...
Farmers to protest in the European district on...
Belgium named in world’s top twenty countries for...
Belgian lawyer found guilty of defrauding AB InBev...
Boy (11) dies after being hit by a...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 11 December 2019
    Google unveils Belgium’s most searched terms in 2019
    Farmers to protest in the European district on Thursday
    Belgium named in world’s top twenty countries for quality of life
    Belgian lawyer found guilty of defrauding AB InBev family of millions
    Boy (11) dies after being hit by a truck in ‘accident waiting to happen’ in Aalst
    Official visit to Congo by Brussels government officials announced for autumn 2020
    Homeless man risks prison sentence after argument over bench escalates
    Prison overcrowding reaches alarming levels
    Convicted paedophile who dressed as Sinterklaas will go to jail
    Belgian boy (9) will no longer be youngest person ever to receive an undergraduate degree
    Suspect arrested in connection with murder of retired Brussels jeweller
    Congo and New Zealand demand return of cultural artefacts
    Record number of complaints filed against police in 2018
    Man hospitalised after getting trapped between tram and tram stop
    Brussels city offers extra funding to help Flemish cultural institutions
    Belgium divided on recognition of Armenian genocide
    US may delay new tariffs on Chinese goods
    Human Rights Day: 49 journalists killed this year, says IFJ
    Charles Michel wants to strengthen trust by changing the way the European Council works
    First public bioCNG station inaugurated in Belgium
    View more

    Google unveils Belgium’s most searched terms in 2019

    Wednesday, 11 December 2019
    Google's 'Year in Search' gives a list of the most searched-for terms in 2019. Credit: Pixabay

    Google has published its “Year in Search”, a list of the most trending keywords of the past year, on Wednesday.

    The most popular search term on Google in Belgium in 2019 was ‘wtFOCK’, a popular ‘digital first’ Flemish series about a group of people in high school. Another television programme in the Belgian top ten is Love Island, in fourth place, which followed ten young singles in a luxurious villa.

    The ‘stemtest’, or voting test, to find out what each political party stands before the elections was also a term that made the list, as well as ‘Julie Van Espen’, the 23-year-old Belgian woman who was murdered in May, and the Notre Dame in Paris.

    Numerous sporting events, including the Tour de France, Wimbledon and Jupiler Pro League, were also on the list.

    The top 20 of most Googled terms in Belgium was:

    1. wtFOCK
    2. Julie Van Espen
    3. Tour de France 2019
    4. Love Island
    5. Stemtest
    6. iPhone 11
    7. Notre-Dame de Paris
    8. Julen (the 2-year-old Spanish boy who died after falling into a narrow shaft in January)
    9. Wimbledon 2019
    10. Karl Lagerfeld
    11. Eurovision 2019
    12. Africacup 2019
    13. Mobiscore (score for a house or parcel of land that assesses how easily facilities can be reached on foot or by bicycle from there)
    14. Cameron Boyce
    15. Luke Perry
    16. Paasvakantie 2019 (‘Easter Holidays 2019’)
    17. Verkiezingen 26 mei 2019 (‘Elections 26 May 2019’)
    18. Jupiler Pro league 2019
    19. VTM Go (online platform of Belgian tv-channel VTM with many tv-series and movies)
    20. WK voetbal vrouwen 2019 (‘World Championship football women 2019’)

    Google also published a list of questions that were most searched for in Belgium.

    1. How to vote on 26 May?
    2. How old does a chicken get?
    3. What time is it in America?
    4. What about my visa application?
    5. How to lose weight fast?
    6. How hot is it?
    7. How long do you cook asparagus?
    8. How to update Whatsapp?

    Like other years, the company also created a video to recap the year.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job