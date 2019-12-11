Police searches for man who tried to drag woman into bathroom stall in Antwerp

The police and the public prosecutor’s office are looking for the suspect of a sexual assault that happened in an Antwerp cafe in July 2019.

A woman (24) was groped, kissed and almost dragged into a bathroom stall in the De Zwarte Ruiter cafe in the municipality of Turnhout, in the Antwerp province. The man grabbed the woman, touched her breasts and tried to drag her into a bathroom stall, but she managed to get away.

Later, the manager of the cafe saw what happened on the surveillance footage, and filed a complaint with the local police.

“The footage shows that the man had been trying to approach the woman on the dance floor for some time. He deliberately waited for the victim in the toilet, and knew what he was doing,” said Anouk Draulans of the public prosecutor’s office, reports Het Nieuwsblad. The public prosecutor calls for possible other victims of the suspect to come forward.

The man is of slim build, and has a beard and moustache. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a white T-shirt and a cap with a star on it.

Anyone who has more information regarding the suspect is asked to contact the police at 0800/30.300 or via opsporingen@police.belgium.be.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times