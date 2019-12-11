Supermarket chain ALDI recalls Advent calendars due to little trumpet choking hazard

Earlier this week, a 9-year-old boy almost choked on a loose part of a toy in te calendar. Credit: Familie of the boy

Supermarket chain ALDI is recalling its Advent calendars after problems had occurred with a toy trumpet that was hidden inside.

The ALDI’s Advent calendars that were sold between 20 November and 11 December are recalled because certain parts of a toy hidden inside could come loose and are a choking hazard.

The problem lies with the little trumpets that are hidden inside box 9 of the calendar. ALDI asks its customers to not use the product and return the entire calendar, including the trumpet, to the store. Customers will be refunded.

On Tuesday, a 9-year-old boy from the municipality of Opglabbeek in the Limburg province was operated on in the hospital of Leuven after a piece of the trumpet got stuck in his lungs.

Anyone who wants more information can contact ALDI’s customer service at customercareNL@aldi.be.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times