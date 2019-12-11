Brussels Ring Road: Wallonia prefers ‘dynamic speed management’ over 100 km/h limit

While Flanders, under its Climate Plan, wants a 100 km/hr speed cap on the Brussels Ring Road, a proposal supported by Brussels, Wallonia has come out in favour of a “dynamic management” of speed, based on the density of traffic on the road.

“I am wondering at the relevance of a 100 km/h limit on the Walloon part of the ring road, which has a real highway structure,” Wallonia’s Road Safety Minister, Valérie De Bue, said when queried on the issue at a plenary session of the region’s Parliament.

“I’m basing this on a VIAS study recommending a gradual lowering of the speed limit based on the density of traffic, a dynamic management of the traffic, instead,” she explained, stressing the “need to explain the measures to motorists” to make sure they understand and comply.

The country’s three regions all share the 75-km of Brussels’ Ring Road. The Brussels Region manages 5.5 km of it, and Wallonia about 15km – the maximum speed limit there is 120 km/hr – while the remainder is run by Flanders.

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times