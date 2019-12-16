 
Number of arrests of migrants in transit up by 37% in 2018
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 16 December, 2019
Latest News:
Number of arrests of migrants in transit up...
Brussels Airport announces direct flights to Singapore from...
Large plume of smoke over Brussels due to...
Sculpture of Tintin auctioned at €168,000...
Flanders to get 13 more highway quick charging...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 16 December 2019
    Number of arrests of migrants in transit up by 37% in 2018
    Brussels Airport announces direct flights to Singapore from 2020
    Large plume of smoke over Brussels due to fire near Gare du Nord
    Sculpture of Tintin auctioned at €168,000
    Flanders to get 13 more highway quick charging stations
    Brussels to place 3,000 bicycle stands at pedestrian crossings
    Facebook post about girl (15) missing in West Flanders since Sunday goes viral
    Scotland ‘cannot be imprisoned’ in UK, says SNP leader
    Churchgoers rescue boy dangling from ceiling during Christmas concert
    Fire services warn of the danger of Christmas tree fires
    Antwerp will suffer most Brexit job losses in Belgium
    Suspect of fatal hit and run accident in Antwerp faces Flanders court
    Uber drivers to undergo psychological assessment as Brussels eyes tighter screening
    Three police officers injured after football fans clash in Liège
    Elderly couple killed in major house fire in Aalst
    Nearly 40% of Belgian smokers see vaping as a good way to quit smoking
    Magnette condemns meeting by Saint-Josse mayor with extremist Turks
    Artist known as Panamarenko dies aged 79
    After Johnson’s victory, post-Brexit citizens’ rights at stake
    Israel welcomes Aalst carnival removal from UNESCO list
    View more

    Number of arrests of migrants in transit up by 37% in 2018

    Monday, 16 December 2019
    © Belga

    Nearly 13,000 administrative arrests of in-transit migrants were registered in 2018 by the Immigration Office, Le Soir said on Monday. This is a record increase of 37% compared to the previous year.

    13,000 is the number of arrests, not the number of people that went through Belgium in order to reach England. Some migrants were arrested ten times over the year, while others never were.

    This increase may reflect a greater presence of migrants attempting to cross into England either via the port of Zeebrugge, or by hiding in trucks on highway parking areas, Le Soir said.

    Half of the arrests were migrants in-transit from Eritrea. Other people that were regularly arrested were from Iraq, Sudan, Algeria, Syria and Ethiopia. The first half of 2019 follows this trend as 5,233 arrests were made between January and July.

    In five years’ time, the number of administrative arrests has risen from 1,891 in 2014, to 12,848 in 2018, which is almost a sevenfold increase. The sharp increase shows that more migrants in-transit are travelling via Belgium, but also that greater efforts are made by police against transit migration.

    Those efforts were strongly encouraged by the Federal Government (which made it a priority under N-VA’s power), with transit migrant detentions having been multiplied by more than three in one year.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job