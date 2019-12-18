 
Gaia launches campaign against abuse of turkeys
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 18 December, 2019
Latest News:
Gaia launches campaign against abuse of turkeys...
Wolf spotted in the Netherlands may be on...
Body found in Liège field could belong to...
Questions surround CV of new Proximus boss...
Police search for culprit behind armed robbery of...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 18 December 2019
    Gaia launches campaign against abuse of turkeys
    Wolf spotted in the Netherlands may be on its way to Flanders
    Body found in Liège field could belong to missing psychiatric patient
    Questions surround CV of new Proximus boss
    Police search for culprit behind armed robbery of Molenbeek betting agency
    Molenbeek unveils anti-riot plan for ‘peaceful’ New Year’s Eve
    Sultan of Oman’s plane seen landing in Ostend airport
    Negotiators abandon hope of federal government with two main parties
    Ursula von der Leyen plans to meet Trump in early 2020
    Boris Johnson wants post-Brexit accord by the end of 2020
    Reimbursement of study grants paid out two years ago to be reviewed
    US Army unit publishes photo of Nazi war criminal to remember Battle of the Bulge
    Two Belgian short films selected for Oscars shortlist
    Trump Government refuses to recognise Armenian genocide
    Police ban six people from Flemish Christmas market
    Despite the train strike, Flemish cultural sector will demonstrate on Thursday
    Upgrade of €31 million renders armoured Belgian military vehicles ‘completely unusable’
    Pope Francis lifts pontifical secret in sex-abuse cases
    Warning issued for Belgian students taking medical stimulants
    Names chosen for Belgium’s official exoplanet and star
    View more

    Gaia launches campaign against abuse of turkeys

    Wednesday, 18 December 2019
    Turkeys in an overcrowded shed at a farm in West Flanders, filmed by Gaia © Gaia

    Animal rights campaign group Gaia has launched a campaign against the cruel conditions in which turkeys are raised for Christmas.

    The campaign features three thirty-second teaser videos that start with a happy Christmas meal where a father carves a turkey for the family, then cut to scenes filmed in real conditions, where turkeys are seen crowded into an airless shed; filthy, pecked bare of feathers, bearing open wounds, crippled, dying and dead. For those who can bear it, the full three-minute version is available on Gaia’s website.

    The films were made in three turkey farms in West Flanders in October this year, as the birds were being prepared for Christmas demand.

    The turkey has been forgotten by the legislator,” the organisation argues on its website.

    In the last three years, more than 750,000 turkeys have been bred and slaughtered for the tables of Belgium, yet there is still no legislation governing the treatment of turkeys raised for food. Nothing limits the number of birds that can be packed together in a shed as shown in the video – nothing, that is, except the farmer’s own judgement on how high a death rate they are willing to accept.

    The organisation is calling for a ratings system to allow consumers to choose between two categories of turkey – one star for the most basic animal protection as determined by law, and two stars for turkeys raised in better conditions – a slower-growing breed which helps reduce crippling conditions, fewer animals kept in a single space, access to outside air and daylight, and bedding material on the floor of sufficiently high quality and cleanliness.

    The intensive farming of turkeys is completely degenerate,” said Michel Vandenbosch, president of Gaia. “The whole system is a disgraceful spit in the face of the whole notion of animal welfare. The absolutely abominable and disgusting conditions our witnesses discovered in the farms they visited are the best evidence of where the lack of legislation can lead.”

    Gaia has launched a petition to be handed over to the federal and regional ministers responsible for animal welfare, calling for legislation of the sector.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job