 
Waiter of Antwerp brasserie fired for insulting client on receipt
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 18 December, 2019
Latest News:
Waiter of Antwerp brasserie fired for insulting client...
Over 70% of Belgian employees don’t get enough...
Mother of two Syria fighters claims damages from...
Ghent collects nearly €420,000 in exemptions to allow...
Vaping increases the risk of chronic lung diseases,...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 18 December 2019
    Waiter of Antwerp brasserie fired for insulting client on receipt
    Over 70% of Belgian employees don’t get enough exercise, report shows
    Mother of two Syria fighters claims damages from Belgian state for not stopping them
    Ghent collects nearly €420,000 in exemptions to allow polluting cars into Low Emission Zone
    Vaping increases the risk of chronic lung diseases, study finds
    One of Belgium’s most wanted fugitives arrested in Spain
    Gaia launches campaign against abuse of turkeys
    Wolf spotted in the Netherlands may be on its way to Flanders
    Body found in Liège field could belong to missing psychiatric patient
    Questions surround CV of new Proximus boss
    Police search for culprit behind armed robbery of Molenbeek betting agency
    Molenbeek unveils anti-riot plan for ‘peaceful’ New Year’s Eve
    Sultan of Oman’s plane seen landing in Ostend airport
    Negotiators abandon hope of federal government with two main parties
    Ursula von der Leyen plans to meet Trump in early 2020
    Boris Johnson wants post-Brexit accord by the end of 2020
    Reimbursement of study grants paid out two years ago to be reviewed
    US Army unit publishes photo of Nazi war criminal to remember Battle of the Bulge
    Two Belgian short films selected for Oscars shortlist
    Trump Government refuses to recognise Armenian genocide
    View more

    Waiter of Antwerp brasserie fired for insulting client on receipt

    Wednesday, 18 December 2019
    A brasserie in Antwerp is under attack after a client posted a picture of her receipt. Credit: Google Street View/Nadia DH/Facebook

    A waiter of a brasserie in Antwerp, Carrousel d’Anvers, has been fired after a client posted a picture of her receipt, which said “extra pancake for the fatty at table 1”, on Facebook.

    “Never seen anything like it,” the client said in a review of the business on Facebook. “Quietly eating all-you-can-eat pancakes, their concept, after paying for three pancakes, you are verbally insulted,” she wrote. She also posted a picture of her receipt, which said “extra pancake for the fatty at table 1, not normal” (“extra pannenkoek voor dikzak tafel 1 niet normaal” in Dutch).

    The owner of the brasserie, Imad Hammoud, has since posted on the Facebook page of Carrousel d’Anvers that he has spoken on the phone to the girl to apologise, and would like to make it up to her. “It is our aim that all clients are treated with the same level of respect, everyone is equal,” he added, reports Het Laatste Nieuws.


    Translation of post: “As the owner of the business, I would like to apologise for the incident that took place today in my business with Nadia. I also apologised to Nadia over the phone, and regret the waiter’s behaviour. This is certainly not our policy. In the meantime, I have taken the appropriate measures with regard to the waiter.”

    The waiter who wrote the insult on the receipt has been fired, according to Hammoud. “He has apologised about 1,000 times, but what is done is done. I want to send the right signal, this was the only solution,” he added.

    Horeca Vlaanderen, the professional federation of café and restaurant owners and hoteliers in Flanders, has also responded to the incident in the meantime. “Hospitable entrepreneurship is the basis of our sector,” said spokesperson Matthias De Caluwe on Radio 2 Antwerp. “Even if this was an internal message from the waiting staff to the kitchen, this is not okay,” he added.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job