Body found by Walloon motorway ahead of rush hour

A lifeless body was discovered on the side of the E42 highway in the early hours of Friday, with authorities currently investigating the finding.

Emergency services were alerted at around 4:00 AM on Friday that a corpse had been found on the side of the highway connecting the Walloon cities of Tournai and Mons, La Libre reports.

Officials with the local public prosecutor’s office are still on sight, with no details released regarding the identity of the body or the circumstances surrounding the death.

An emergency vehicle was sent to the place of the discover, at the height of kilometre 30, with no significant disturbances reported by mobility authorities for vehicle traffic.

Gabriela Galindo

The Brussels Times