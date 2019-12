Police confiscated roughly 400 kg of fireworks found in the basement of a house in the city of Genk in the Limburg province.

A man in his twenties was arrested at the scene as he did not have the necessary permits for the fireworks, which represented about 60 kg of explosives, and were worth about €9,000, the police announced on Friday, reports Het Laatste Nieuws.

The man was planning to organise a big fireworks show on New Year’s Eve, according to Het Belang van Limburg.

An external company was asked to transport and store everything safely, and the FPS Economy was informed as well.

The man was released after interrogation at the police station, but will have to appear before the court at a later time.

