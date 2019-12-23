 
‘Secret Santa’ surprises 7-year-old boy with €50 note
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 23 December, 2019
Latest News:
‘Secret Santa’ surprises 7-year-old boy with €50 note...
Broken elevators in Brussels metro stations will now...
Privatise speed checks to catch drunk drivers, says...
Razor-blade wielding inmate attempts to murder Hainaut prison...
Won’t be home for Christmas...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 23 December 2019
    ‘Secret Santa’ surprises 7-year-old boy with €50 note
    Broken elevators in Brussels metro stations will now be shown on app
    Privatise speed checks to catch drunk drivers, says VIAS
    Razor-blade wielding inmate attempts to murder Hainaut prison director
    Won’t be home for Christmas
    ‘Make Love, Not Kittens’ awareness campaign for cat neutering launched by Brussels Region
    Joke about a ‘bombe’ evacuates Christmas market in Nice
    Brussels Airport is building its own private 5G network
    Massive police data breach in East Flanders prompts investigation
    Father of two children injured in Dison shooting will remain under arrest
    New drinking water directive goes beyond European Citizens’ Initiative
    Brussels’ first e-sport show puts amateurs Vs. pros 
    STIB unveils its Christmas 2019 metro station playlist
    King Philippe issued seven royal pardons in 2019
    Francophones ‘should not play with fire’ in the federal government, warns Theo Francken
    Hundreds of pigs loose on Flemish motorway after truck tips over
    Woman (20) dies after drink driving accident in West Flanders
    ‘Left to die’: Scout leaders brutally beat up by group of 15 people
    Police ask car owners to ‘choose their driver’ in new DUI awareness campaign
    Gas leak shuts down tram lines near Brussels university
    View more

    ‘Secret Santa’ surprises 7-year-old boy with €50 note

    Monday, 23 December 2019
    The man also gave the boy a letter reading: "Dear stranger, today you are the recipient of a random act of kindness." Credit: Wikimedia Commons

    A tap on the shoulder turned an ordinary shopping trip into a heartwarming holiday experience for one boy and his mother, after they were approached by an anonymous “secret Santa” seeking to pay it forward.

    Seven-year-old Sebastien De Cock was with his mother in a HEMA store in the Flemish town of Aalst when a “young man wearing a Christmas hat” approached them and tapped Sebastian on the shoulder.

    “He gave Sebastien a white envelope. I didn’t know what to do, it went so fast. Before I could react, the man was gone,” the boy’s mother, identified as Karen De Winne told Het Nieuwsblad.

    De Winne said that when they opened the envelope a €50 note fell out, eliciting an enthusiastic response from Sebastian, who screamed: “Yes we received money!”

    The pair only understood that they were the recipients of a random act of kindness after reading a Christmas card that was inside the envelope.

    “Dear stranger, today you are the recipient of a random act of kindness,” the note read. “Take this gift knowing that you deserve it and I wish you all the best in your life and the lives of your loved ones. Let this be an inspiration to send random acts of kindness into the world yourself, may all your dreams come true.”

    De Winne said both her and her son were “overwhelmed” by the man’s act, which De Winne’s husband said had likely been inspired by the American film ‘Pay It Forward,’ in which a boy decides to start a chain of acts of kindness after being the recipient of a good deed himself.

    In order to repay the man’s kindness towards them, De Winne said they had decided to donate the money to the OCMW welfare centre in their hometown.

    “I think he mainly wanted us to understand the underlying message and believe it,” De Winne said, adding: “Next year, we will play secret Santa ourselves, and encourage other people to participate.”

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job