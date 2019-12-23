 
Turnhout prison tightens security after 5 prisoners escaped by climbing over wall
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 23 December, 2019
Latest News:
Turnhout prison tightens security after 5 prisoners escaped...
FGTB plans strike on 13 January for service-voucher...
Man (26) in a coma after fall during...
Police seize two cars spotted racing through Schaerbeek...
Kim Clijsters back in competition in March...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 23 December 2019
    Turnhout prison tightens security after 5 prisoners escaped by climbing over wall
    FGTB plans strike on 13 January for service-voucher workers
    Man (26) in a coma after fall during struggle with bouncer in Leuven
    Police seize two cars spotted racing through Schaerbeek
    Kim Clijsters back in competition in March
    It probably won’t snow in Brussels this Christmas
    Police looking to make roadside checks more effective
    Belgium’s largest menorah lights up Brussels EU quarter during Chanukah
    Drunk driver (23) in fatal Flemish accident only had a provisional licence
    Police close Ghent street after ‘incident’: man arrested, woman hospitalised
    Africamuseum bans guide from doing tours after shocking statements
    ‘Secret Santa’ surprises 7-year-old boy with €50 note
    Broken elevators in Brussels metro stations will now be shown on app
    Privatise speed checks to catch drunk drivers, says VIAS
    Razor-blade wielding inmate attempts to murder Hainaut prison director
    Won’t be home for Christmas
    ‘Make Love, Not Kittens’ awareness campaign for cat neutering launched by Brussels Region
    Joke about a ‘bombe’ evacuates Christmas market in Nice
    Brussels Airport is building its own private 5G network
    Massive police data breach in East Flanders prompts investigation
    View more

    Turnhout prison tightens security after 5 prisoners escaped by climbing over wall

    Monday, 23 December 2019
    The prisoners were able to escape during their walk in a courtyard of the prison. Credit: Belga

    The security in the Turnhout prison has been tightened after five prisoners managed to escape by climbing over a wall last week.

    The mayor of Turnhout, Paul Van Miert, had asked for a meeting with the prison’s management after five detainees managed to escape from prison during their walk last week.

    “The prison is in the city centre, and I thought it was outrageous that such a thing could happen. Especially since the prison has recently been renovated. I wanted to know what measures the management had taken to improve security,” said Paul Van Miert, the mayor of Turnhout, reports VRT.

    The prisoners were able to escape during their walk in a courtyard of the prison. “There may be a blind spot in the courtyard due to pylons standing there,” the Director-General of the prison system admitted after the escape.

    Related News:

     

    “New lighting has now been added, and it is facing a different direction,” said Van Miert. “The timing for walks has also been adjusted, there is extra surveillance, new barbed wire has been installed and a camera will be added. I’m sure that the prisoners can no longer climb over the wall unseen here. I am glad that the prison has taken measures so quickly,” he added, reports Het Laatste Nieuws.

    Of the five escaped prisoners, three were immediately arrested again, the two others are still on the run. One of them is Oualid Sekkaki, the younger brother of Ashraf Sekkaki, who is infamous as the ‘escape king’ in Belgium, after he managed to escape the Bruges prison with a helicopter ten years ago.

    However, the Turnhout police are no longer actively looking for them, as they believe there is little chance that they are still hiding in the region.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job