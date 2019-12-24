Weather warning: 1722 ‘non emergency number’ activated in Belgium

The number is used for non emergency contact with the relevant services. Credit: Pixabay

The Federal Interior Public Service activated the number 1722 on Tuesday morning in anticipation of the bad weather forecast by the Royal Meteorological Institute (IRM).

The number is intended for non-emergency calls when there is no danger to life but it is necessary to bring in the fire brigade. When there is a danger to life, 112 should be dialled.

Number 1722 has been activated as a precautionary measure and does not reflect either the seriousness of the weather warning or extent of the eventual damage in any way.

The Brussels Times