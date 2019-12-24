Christmas Day expected to be mostly dry in Belgium

The mixed weather of the afternoon of Christmas eve is expected to pass into a calmer evening, according to the Belgian Royal Meteorological Institute.

On Tuesday night, the sky will be variable to very cloudy, with the possibility of a few more showers. Temperatures will drop to between 3 and 6 degrees in the hinterland, and 8 degrees along the coast. Winds will be westerly and northwesterly, mostly moderate, but quite high along the coast.

On Christmas Day, a few early morning showers will still be possible, especially in the east.

Later in the day, the weather will become generally dry, with some clear spells. Highs will range from 4 degrees in Hautes Fagnes to 8 degrees on the coast, while the northwesterly wind will be moderate to slight.

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times