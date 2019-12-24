 
Christmas Day expected to be mostly dry in Belgium
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 24 December, 2019
Latest News:
Christmas Day expected to be mostly dry in...
Signs of a possible wolf presence in Antwerp...
Derek Blyth’s hidden secrets of Brussels...
Erdogan sends more imams than ever to Belgium...
Civil society endorses pan-European fringe festival...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 24 December 2019
    Christmas Day expected to be mostly dry in Belgium
    Signs of a possible wolf presence in Antwerp region
    Derek Blyth’s hidden secrets of Brussels
    Erdogan sends more imams than ever to Belgium
    Civil society endorses pan-European fringe festival
    Headscarf ban in public schools justified as Court of Appeal overturns previous decision
    Thomas Cook: over 5,300 travellers reimbursed by Travel Guarantee Fund
    Maintenance and repair workers avoid jobs in Ghent and Antwerp due to low emission zones
    Weather warning: 1722 ‘non emergency number’ activated in Belgium
    De Lijn buses and trams go cashless from mid 2020
    Brussels public transport to discourage paper ticket users by raising ticket price
    Historical painting in the City Hall of Leuven: A reminder of collective trauma
    Rise in reports of domestic violence across Belgium in 2018
    Boris Johnson asks Brits ‘not to argue too much’ this Christmas
    Legacies of the colony: The lost children of Congo
    What’s open 24 and 25 December in Brussels?
    In photos: Slaughterhouse vigil held for animals killed to celebrate Christmas
    Give each voter five votes to break federal government deadlock, justice minister says
    Investigation into attack against teen climate leader at Pukkelpop festival dropped for lack of evidence
    Prison officer hospitalised after after inmate attack
    View more

    Christmas Day expected to be mostly dry in Belgium

    Tuesday, 24 December 2019
    © Belga

    The mixed weather of the afternoon of Christmas eve is expected to pass into a calmer evening, according to the Belgian Royal Meteorological Institute.

    On Tuesday night, the sky will be variable to very cloudy, with the possibility of a few more showers. Temperatures will drop to between 3 and 6 degrees in the hinterland, and 8 degrees along the coast. Winds will be westerly and northwesterly, mostly moderate, but quite high along the coast.

    On Christmas Day, a few early morning showers will still be possible, especially in the east.

    Later in the day, the weather will become generally dry, with some clear spells. Highs will range from 4 degrees in Hautes Fagnes to 8 degrees on the coast, while the northwesterly wind will be moderate to slight.

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job