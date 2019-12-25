 
970 electric buses to be added on Belgian roads
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 25 December, 2019
Latest News:
970 electric buses to be added on Belgian...
King Philippe calls for the formation of a...
Belgian tax office discovers new leaks...
Belgium suffers severe police shortage, warns senior official...
Slàinte mhath, proost and à votre santé to...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 25 December 2019
    970 electric buses to be added on Belgian roads
    King Philippe calls for the formation of a government as quickly as possible
    Belgian tax office discovers new leaks
    Belgium suffers severe police shortage, warns senior official
    Slàinte mhath, proost and à votre santé to the Belgian single malt whisky
    Facebook and WhatsApp most popular means to send Christmas greetings
    Sausages from Fresh Concept brand recalled due to Listeria
    Astronauts help follow Santa’s tour live
    One person dies following incident at Gare du Luxembourg
    Ghelamco sells Brussels office block for €105 million
    Belgian record for electronic payments per minute broken
    Police willl use drones to prevent illegal firework shows on New Year’s Eve
    Brussels Airport surpasses 26 million passengers in 2019
    Increasing number of rats spotted on Brussels Grand Place
    Christmas Day expected to be mostly dry in Belgium
    Signs of a possible wolf presence in Antwerp region
    Derek Blyth’s hidden secrets of Brussels
    Erdogan sends more imams than ever to Belgium
    Civil society endorses pan-European fringe festival
    Headscarf ban in public schools justified as Court of Appeal overturns previous decision
    View more

    970 electric buses to be added on Belgian roads

    Wednesday, 25 December 2019
    © Belga

    Flemish public transport company De Lijn is looking for suppliers for 970 electric buses and the necessary charging infrastructure.

    The charging station will be put into operation in phases from 2023 up to 2025.

    De Lijn is asking the Flemish government to provide additional financing. The e-buses will require an investment of more than one billion euros, which is more than the currently planned investment resources.

    “The realization of e-bus networks in Flanders will only succeed if all the partners involved put their shoulders to the wheel of sustainable public transport,” says Roger Kesteloot, Director-General of De Lijn.

    City centers emission-free

    The Flemish coalition agreement states that city centers must be operated emission-free by 2025 at the latest and that all buses in Flanders must be zero-emission by 2035.

    Regular bus lines are very suitable for electric driving. Buses drive a fixed route and use their own stops so that recharging would in theory not be a problem.

    However, so far pilot projects have shown that there is a problem with providing sufficiently powerful electricity connections at bus stops, reports New Mobility, which will be the challenge for the power grid operators to solve.

    The problem is comparable to the lack of charging infrastructure for cars, which can also often be traced back to an outdated power grid.

    That’s why suppliers must, among other things, ensure the supply and commissioning of e-buses, the associated charging infrastructure, and the connection to energy supplies.

    Different types of electric buses are sought. The charging infrastructure will be located at De Lijn’s depot and at strategically chosen bus stops.

    From 2020, De Lijn will search for locations for this infrastructure, together with the cities and municipalities.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job