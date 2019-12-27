 
Probe launched into threats against released accomplice of serial paedophile Dutroux
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 27 December, 2019
Latest News:
Probe launched into threats against released accomplice of...
Animal rights group calls on communes for low-noise...
Real-estate donations increase in Wallonia following tax law...
Temporary migration solution hits hurdle as municipality does...
‘Belgium is Europe’s SME country’...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 27 December 2019
    Probe launched into threats against released accomplice of serial paedophile Dutroux
    Animal rights group calls on communes for low-noise fireworks
    Real-estate donations increase in Wallonia following tax law change
    Temporary migration solution hits hurdle as municipality does not want to cooperate
    ‘Belgium is Europe’s SME country’
    China’s long armed influence on Belgian seaports
    Walloon man thought to be 11th Belgian victim of Indian Ocean tsunami
    One in five Belgians did not like their Christmas gifts
    New temporary De Lijn terminus opens at North station
    Flemish €250,000 anti-speeding campaign failed as no one understood its message
    Belgian researchers make breakthrough discovery in microplastic pollution
    Belgian Minister for Foreign Affairs to visit Congo for first time in two years
    Dutroux lawyer calls for an end to killer’s imprisonment
    Brussels prosecutor’s office evacuated due to slice of burnt toast
    226,000 more diesel cars banned from Brussels in 2020
    European Commission vice-president writes emotional farewell letter to United Kingdom
    Brussels Airport among first sites in Belgium to be 5G-ready
    Wolf attacks two pet kangaroos on Christmas eve in Antwerp
    What’s open between Christmas and New Year’s Eve in Brussels?
    Roma children part of ‘begging tourism’ during holiday period, warns children’s rights commissioner
    View more

    Probe launched into threats against released accomplice of serial paedophile Dutroux

    Friday, 27 December 2019
    Michel Lelièvre in court. Credit: © Belga

    An investigation has been launched into threats made on social media against Michel Lelièvre, the recently released accomplice of serial paedophile and killer Marc Dutroux.

    Over 700 people joined an anonymous Facebook group called “Hunt for Michel Lelièvre in Brussels,” which has since been taken offline, La Libre reports.

    The investigation into incitement to violence and threats comes after Lelièvre was attacked in his home in Brussels just weeks after being released under a series of conditions at the start of December.

    Two years ahead of the end of his 25-year sentence, a Brussels court ruled that Dutroux’s former henchman could be conditionally released but barred him from settling down in a number of different locations.

    Following the attack on 18 December, Lelièvre moved out of Brussels to settle down in a small municipality in the Walloon Brabant.

    While some Belgian media reported that he had settled in La Hulpe, the Brussels public prosecutor said this was not the case, according to HLN.

    News of Lelièvre’s conditional release sparked outrage, with protests march organised against his release in Brussels.

    Lelièvre was found guilty of torturing and imprisoning four girls between 1995 and 1996, two of whom died, and he was convicted to 25 years in prison.

    At the end of October, a Brussels court ruled in favour of a request by Dutroux’s lawyers to have the infamous paedophile’s mental state must be reevaluated in preparation for a request for his conditional release.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job