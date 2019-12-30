 
New competencies for German-speaking community
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 30 December, 2019
Latest News:
Traces of Resistance: An avenue’s small but significant...
Patients with autism sue Flemish health agency over...
Christina Koch sets new record for longest time...
New competencies for German-speaking community...
Chinese creator of genetically modified babies sentenced to...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 30 December 2019
    Traces of Resistance: An avenue’s small but significant part of Brussels’ story
    Patients with autism sue Flemish health agency over budget cuts
    Christina Koch sets new record for longest time for a woman in space
    New competencies for German-speaking community
    Chinese creator of genetically modified babies sentenced to 3 years in prison
    Jambon accused of ‘urban legend of the extreme right’ over refugee remarks
    Motorcycles and scooters to adopt European emissions standard Euro 5
    Belgian researcher aims to turn body’s own defences against cancer
    Sheep farmer fits dogs with spiked collars to protect against wolf
    Sun until the New year
    UN extends investigation into mysterious death of its former Secretary-general Dag Hammarskjöld in 1961
    Man wanted in Belgium picked up by Italian Carabinieri
    ‘Visit a museum or concert and live longer’
    Clothes shops hope for colder weather to sell stocks during winter sales
    Calendar 2020: Official public and school holidays
    2020: New Year brings major changes
    Two men suspected of defrauding 94 victims out of €7.4 million
    Old cars parade in Ghent to protest low emission zone
    Amount of sustainable biofuels added to petrol and diesel set to increase
    Belgium’s wineries predict a very good year for 2019
    View more

    New competencies for German-speaking community

    Monday, 30 December 2019

    Belgium’s German-speaking Community will have jurisdiction over housing in its area from 1 January 2020.

    In early May 2019, Wallonia’s Parliament approved, almost unanimously, the transfer of regional competencies for housing, territorial planning and (partially) energy policy to the German-speaking Community.

    While only 3.5% of housing is public, the smallest of the federated bodies plans to invest more, and renovate hundreds of old housing units that no longer comply with current norms, while adapting them to the needs of seniors. It also plans to review legislation on rentals and on energy allowances.

    The exercise of competencies in these three areas – housing, rentals and energy allowances – is linked.

    The German-speaking Community is also scheduled to end the current system of points on which the allocation of social housing is based.

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job