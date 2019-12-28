 
Newly discovered gene disorder turns flu into killer disease
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 28 December, 2019
Latest News:
Newly discovered gene disorder turns flu into killer...
Water bills in Brussels set to increase slightly...
Police in Ghent reject electric cars because of...
Terror cases in Belgium on the decline, to...
Where in Brussels are fireworks allowed on New...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 28 December 2019
    Newly discovered gene disorder turns flu into killer disease
    Water bills in Brussels set to increase slightly
    Police in Ghent reject electric cars because of battery life limits
    Terror cases in Belgium on the decline, to pre-IS levels
    Where in Brussels are fireworks allowed on New Year’s Eve?
    Amount of sustainable biofuels added to petrol and diesel set to increase
    Woman told to ‘get raped in Molenbeek’ after giving feminist TED Talk
    160,000 Belgian Allianz Partners clients affected by data theft
    Police launch search for elderly man arrested for killing terminally-ill wife
    Belgians under increasing attack from cybercriminals
    Russia formally contests global sports ban
    Gastro outbreak could hit Belgium
    Lewis Hamilton elected European Sportsperson of the Year
    Doctor consultations costs to increase in 2020
    Brussels looking for concession holder for seven summer bars
    Slowdown in Brussels’ population growth as it surpasses 1.2 million
    Will 2020 be the breakthrough year for electric vehicles?
    Flanders bans disposable cups at events
    Molenbeek residents find a 2 km red carpet placed on pavements
    China, Russia and Iran start joint naval military exercises
    View more

    Newly discovered gene disorder turns flu into killer disease

    Saturday, 28 December 2019

    Researchers announced on Thursday the discovery of a gene whose mutations can turn a common flu into a potentially lethal encephalitis.

    The gene, named DBR1, takes away our resistance to common viruses in our environment, such as the flu virus, the norovirus (which causes gastro-enteritis) and Herpes 1 (HSV1).

    “What’s been identified is therefore a new genetic disorder that affects immunity,” the Parisian Institute of Genetic Research, Imagine, explained in a press release. Symptoms include extreme vulnerability to viral infections that are usually light, affecting mainly the brain stem.

    Researchers at the Imagine Institute and New York’s Rockefeller Institute found that in a few children, a series of mutations of this gene would disrupt their defence against the virus.

    In the vast majority of children, the immune defence system renders these ailments benign. For others, however, the virus can lead to very severe complications: a severe viral encephalitis, an infection of the brain stem, which is “the seat of many vital functions.”

    Modern medicine stands to gain from the discovery, which will “enable us to improve diagnostics, general family counselling and care for patients showing the signs” of such an infection, the Imagine Institute stressed.

    For the main author of the article that describes the discovery in the Cell magazine, Shen-Ying Zhang, the next step is to create and study models that simulate the illness in order to better prevent and cure it.

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job