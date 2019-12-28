 
Old cars parade in Ghent to protest low emission zone
Saturday, 28 December, 2019
    Saturday, 28 December 2019
    Old cars parade in Ghent to protest low emission zone
    Old cars parade in Ghent to protest low emission zone

    Saturday, 28 December 2019
    © Belga

    Hundreds of older cars drove in protest in Ghent’s city centre on Saturday, to demonstrate against the low emission zone (LEZ) which is due to take effect next week.

    The most polluting cars will no longer be able to enter the city center.

    With its “Last trip to Ghent” action, the group “Red De Oldtimer” wants to adapt the rules of the LEZ.

    Owners of older cars but also of buses as well newer cars which do not meet the criteria to drive in the new zone participated.

    The demonstration disrupted traffic in the city, in addition to adding a strong smell of fuel.

    The Brussels Times

