Sun until the New year...

The weather will be dry and sunny this Sunday and will remain so until New Year, according to the latest forecasts from the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI).

Sunday afternoon, the institute forecasts sunny weather with maximum temperatures between 4 to 7 degrees Celcius. On Monday, the weather will remain sunny with temperatures between 5 to 9 degrees.

Tuesday morning will remain sunny. In the afternoon, the sky will see some clouds. However, over the north of Belgium, the clouds will be more numerous although the weather will remain dry. The maximum temperatures will be between 4 and 7 degrees.

On Wednesday, the new year 2020, will open with dry and sunny weather in most regions. However, a risk of local fog will remain. The maximum temperatures will be between 3 and 7 degrees.

The Brussels Times