Belgium’s first Jumbo stores exceed expectations...

The contribution of Belgium’s first Jumbo stores to the turnover of the Dutch group in 2019 is 50% higher than expected, according to figures released on Monday by the supermarket chain.

Jumbo began operating in Belgium in Autumn 2019, opening three stores. Its entry into the Belgian market “went extraordinarily well”, with many positive reactions from customers, while sales were way above expectations, the Dutch group explained in a press release.

The turnover of the group, which has 670 supermarkets, increased by over a billion euros in 2019, totalling 8.682 billion euros.

Jumbo confirmed plans to open 12 to 15 new stores in Belgium in 2020.

It had already intimated that it saw room for 100 Jumbo stores in Flanders within five years.

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times