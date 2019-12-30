 
Belgium’s first Jumbo stores exceed expectations
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 30 December, 2019
Latest News:
Belgium’s first Jumbo stores exceed expectations...
Kidnapping attempt reported at Brussels’ winter market...
Air quality levels in Belgium improved again in...
Two homosexual men attacked in Ghent...
European Green Deal: Good for Europe but will...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 30 December 2019
    Belgium’s first Jumbo stores exceed expectations
    Kidnapping attempt reported at Brussels’ winter market
    Air quality levels in Belgium improved again in 2019
    Two homosexual men attacked in Ghent
    European Green Deal: Good for Europe but will it save the planet?
    Brussels police to protect firefighters from ‘unacceptable’ aggressions on New Year’s Eve
    Traces of Resistance: An avenue’s small but significant part of Brussels’ story
    Patients with autism sue Flemish health agency over budget cuts
    Christina Koch sets new record for longest time for a woman in space
    New competencies for German-speaking community
    Chinese creator of genetically modified babies sentenced to 3 years in prison
    Jambon accused of ‘urban legend of the extreme right’ over refugee remarks
    Motorcycles and scooters to adopt European emissions standard Euro 5
    Belgian researcher aims to turn body’s own defences against cancer
    Sheep farmer fits dogs with spiked collars to protect against wolf
    Sun until the New year
    UN extends investigation into mysterious death of its former Secretary-general Dag Hammarskjöld in 1961
    Man wanted in Belgium picked up by Italian Carabinieri
    ‘Visit a museum or concert and live longer’
    Clothes shops hope for colder weather to sell stocks during winter sales
    View more

    Belgium’s first Jumbo stores exceed expectations

    Monday, 30 December 2019
    © Belga

    The contribution of Belgium’s first Jumbo stores to the turnover of the Dutch group in 2019 is 50% higher than expected, according to figures released on Monday by the supermarket chain.

    Jumbo began operating in Belgium in Autumn 2019, opening three stores. Its entry into the Belgian market “went extraordinarily well”, with many positive reactions from customers, while sales were way above expectations, the Dutch group explained in a press release.

    The turnover of the group, which has 670 supermarkets, increased by over a billion euros in 2019, totalling 8.682 billion euros.

    Jumbo confirmed plans to open 12 to 15 new stores in Belgium in 2020.

    It had already intimated that it saw room for 100 Jumbo stores in Flanders within five years.

    Oscar Schneider

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job