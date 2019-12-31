 
De Lijn staff strike continues until 3 January: disruptions in Antwerp
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 31 December, 2019
Latest News:
De Lijn staff strike continues until 3 January:...
Eden Hazard voted ‘Red Devil’ player of the...
Over 8,000 phishing emails sent out in a...
Biodiversity in Flanders threatened...
Over a thousand Brussels motorists swapped their cars...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 31 December 2019
    De Lijn staff strike continues until 3 January: disruptions in Antwerp
    Eden Hazard voted ‘Red Devil’ player of the year third time in a row
    Over 8,000 phishing emails sent out in a single day impersonating Belgian post office
    Biodiversity in Flanders threatened
    Over a thousand Brussels motorists swapped their cars for a mobility premium in 2019
    Vloggers face backlash after breaking into Marc Dutroux’s abandoned home
    Half of all Zimbabweans risk starvation
    New Year’s Eve in Brussels: what is on and where
    ‘Businesses are too slow to act on climate change’
    2019 was Russia’s hottest year
    EU Parliament chauffeurs drive over a hundred near-empty vehicles to Strasbourg monthly
    Several banks will raise their fees in 2020
    Belgium’s first Jumbo stores exceed expectations
    Kidnapping attempt reported at Brussels’ winter market
    Air quality levels in Belgium improved again in 2019
    Two homosexual men attacked in Ghent
    European Green Deal: Good for Europe but will it save the planet?
    Brussels police to protect firefighters from ‘unacceptable’ aggressions on New Year’s Eve
    Traces of Resistance: An avenue’s small but significant part of Brussels’ story
    Patients with autism sue Flemish health agency over budget cuts
    View more

    De Lijn staff strike continues until 3 January: disruptions in Antwerp

    Tuesday, 31 December 2019

    The strike actions taken by De Lijn, the Flemish public transport company, is disrupting traffic and commuting in several Flemish city centres Tuesday morning.

    One in three lines is not served in Antwerp. However no disturbances are reported in West Flanders and Limburg.

    The socialist union ACOD took the initiative to the strike. Starting yesterday 30 December, the union has informed that it will continue to take strike actions until 3 January.

    The union argues that management does not provide any solutions to several problems and is not listening to its staff.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job