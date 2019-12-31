De Lijn staff strike continues until 3 January: disruptions in Antwerp

The strike actions taken by De Lijn, the Flemish public transport company, is disrupting traffic and commuting in several Flemish city centres Tuesday morning.

One in three lines is not served in Antwerp. However no disturbances are reported in West Flanders and Limburg.

The socialist union ACOD took the initiative to the strike. Starting yesterday 30 December, the union has informed that it will continue to take strike actions until 3 January.

The union argues that management does not provide any solutions to several problems and is not listening to its staff.

The Brussels Times