Tuesday, 31 December, 2019
    Police to conduct alcohol checks across Belgium on New Year’s Eve

    Tuesday, 31 December 2019
    Credit: Belga

    The police have announced they will check drivers to see if they are driving under the influence of alcohol on New Year’s Eve across Belgium.

    The police have mostly opted for mobile checkpoints, if only to escape being flagged to other drivers on social media.

    “The placements will be very discreet,” said David Quinaux, a spokesperson for the Charleroi police, reports DHnet. “We will pick up vehicles on the main roads, divert them, and bring them, under escort, to the checkpoints,” he added.

    In Namur, the strategy is implemented in the Bob campaign (a Belgian initiative encouraging drivers to stay sober) which runs from 29 November to 3 February, and involves systematic daily checks as well as large planned checks.

    “On 31 December and 1 January, all time slots are likely to be covered. The subjective risk of being checked is thus increased, which has a preventive effect,” said spokesperson Laurence Mossiat, reports RTL.

    In Liège, small sporadic checks are planned as well. Spreading smaller checks over the entire night are preferable to bigger checks in a single time slot.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

