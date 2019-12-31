Lawyer of Rwandan genocide convict calls trial ‘a shame for Belgian justice’

There were several irregularities during the process, according to him. Credit: Belga

Jean Flamme, the lawyer of Fabien Neretse who was recently convicted for his role in the Rwandan genocide, will bring the case before the Court of Cassation, as he has found several irregularities.

Earlier this month, Fabien Neretsé has been found guilty of genocide and several war crimes, and sentenced to 25 years in prison, but his lawyer will take the verdict to the main court of last resort in Belgium.

“The process has been manipulated and fabricated across the board,” said Flamme, reports De Morgen. There were several irregularities during the process, according to him. On the first day, for example, he was unable to read the full defence document to the jury, as the president of the court interrupted him because it was agreed to read it for only one hour, according to her.

At the beginning of the trial, several of his witnesses were refused without justification, reports Het Laatste Nieuws. According to Flamme, the investigation into his client, which preceded the trial, was biased as well, and “a disgrace to the Belgian justice system.”

Lastly, he claimed that his client was unlawfully arrested after the sentence had been passed. This is a technical discussion, which, according to Flamme, is related to an earlier judgment of the Chamber of Indictments.

Due to the transition into the new year, the Public Prosecutor’s Office was not yet able to verify whether Flamme’s statements were correct, reports De Morgen.

