 
Unemployment down by 2.6% in November 2019
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 31 December, 2019
Latest News:
Fewer people died in plane accidents in 2019...
Unemployment down by 2.6% in November 2019...
Tesla delivers its first batch of cars made...
2020 will be ‘the year of Van Eyck’...
Prince William creates climate prize...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 31 December 2019
    Fewer people died in plane accidents in 2019
    Unemployment down by 2.6% in November 2019
    Tesla delivers its first batch of cars made in China
    2020 will be ‘the year of Van Eyck’ as restored Ghent Altarpiece goes on show
    Prince William creates climate prize
    Lawyer of Rwandan genocide convict calls trial ‘a shame for Belgian justice’
    What’s open on 1 January in Brussels?
    Antwerp broadcasts ‘longest new year’s wish’ in all languages
    Boris Johnson increases minimum wage
    Increased checks at Zeebrugge as drug gangs divert from Port of Antwerp
    Police to conduct alcohol checks across Belgium on New Year’s Eve
    Car remains Belgians’ favourite means of transport
    ‘Party buses’ will drive on New Year’s Eve, despite De Lijn strike
    Greek oil tanker attacked in Cameroon, eight sailors kidnapped
    Belgo-Nicaraguan student activist freed alongside nearly a hundred other political prisoners
    Ukraine and Russia finalise gas agreement
    Extinction Rebellion wants to disrupt Brussels Motor Show
    2019 saw Belgian companies involved in 40 billion euros of mergers and acquisitions
    Belgian nuclear plant shuts down until summer
    Petrol and diesel prices to increase from 1 January
    View more

    Unemployment down by 2.6% in November 2019

    Tuesday, 31 December 2019
    © Belga

    In November, 323.993 fully unemployed jobseekers received unemployment allowances, the National Employment Office (ONEM) announced on Monday.

    This was 2.6% less (-8,674) than in November 2018.

    Unemployment is on the decrease in all age groups except the 60-65s, among whom it went up by 19.6% or 7,339 persons.

    “However, the rule change increasing the age limit for exemption from the obligation to register as a jobseeker needs to be taken into account,” ONEM cautioned, recalling that “the minimum age for the exemption was raised from 63 to 64 years in 2018.”

    Full unemployment among young people (under the age of 25) went down by 999 units or 3.8%.

    The biggest drop in joblessness was registered in Flanders, where unemployment went down by 4.7% or 6,296 units. On the other hand, Brussels-Capital Region registered 1,630 more unemployed jobseekers (+2.6%).

    In November, there were 127,971 fully unemployed persons in Flanders, 131,975 in Wallonia and 64,047 in Brussels-Capital Region.

    Temporary unemployment, for its part, increased sharply, going up by 25.6% (+23,170 persons) on an annual basis, mainly because of inclement weather. The number of temporarily unemployed workers was 113,524 in November 2019.

    Meanwhile, 348 persons saw their right to integration allowances expire in November, according to provisional figures from ONEM. The total for the preceding months of 2019 was 3,279 persons.

    Oscar Schneider

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job