Only one infant was left in Antwerp’s baby box in 2019

Only one infant was left in the baby box of ASBL Moeders voor Moeders in Antwerp, the non-profit association reported on Thursday.

The baby, who was given the temporary name of Johannes, is doing well, the organization said.

Little Johannes is not the baby who made headlines in March 2019, when he was abandoned in the lobby of an apartment building. That baby’s Polish mother was later identified and is scheduled to face trial for abandoning her child. She said she had not known about the baby box.

The box has been in existence since 2000. Thus far, 19 babies have been left there. The highest number for any given year was four (4), in 2018. Unless the mother concerned contacts Moeders voor Moeders, the non-profit never knows where any of the babies came from.

The association takes care of each child found in the box and if there is no word about the mother after a few weeks, it launches adoption proceedings.

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times