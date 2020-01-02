 
Only one infant was left in Antwerp’s baby box in 2019
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 02 January, 2020
Latest News:
Only one infant was left in Antwerp’s baby...
Little private interest for now in electric cars...
Belgians spend less of their income eating out...
Belgian authorities worried about online radicalisation...
18 priests killed last year around the world...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 02 January 2020
    Only one infant was left in Antwerp’s baby box in 2019
    Little private interest for now in electric cars
    Belgians spend less of their income eating out
    Belgian authorities worried about online radicalisation
    18 priests killed last year around the world
    Man (32) dies after becoming trapped in Namur house fire
    Muslim community members takes part in yearly New Year’s Day clean-up in Flanders
    Brussels court annuls arrest warrant against ousted Catalan leader Puigdemont
    Man injured after brawl breaks out in Schaerbeek
    Flemish town and cities call for rethink on fireworks ban
    Brussels street art hub bids farewell with end-of-year party
    2019 one of the hottest years ever recorded in Belgium
    January sales: mild autumn left shops with plenty to give away
    Police launch task force to identify culprits behind arson on New Year’s Eve
    More than 3,000 cases of Ebola in DRC, 2,231 dead
    Record year for foreign investment in Wallonia
    Two women rescued after getting stuck in swamp in Flanders
    Ixelles bans school outings to the zoo
    Christine Lagarde is learning German
    Belgian Imam ‘frustrated’ after being barred from flying over US territory
    View more

    Only one infant was left in Antwerp’s baby box in 2019

    Thursday, 02 January 2020
    © Belga

    Only one infant was left in the baby box of ASBL Moeders voor Moeders in Antwerp, the non-profit association reported on Thursday.

    The baby, who was given the temporary name of Johannes, is doing well, the organization said.

    Little Johannes is not the baby who made headlines in March 2019, when he was abandoned in the lobby of an apartment building. That baby’s Polish mother was later identified and is scheduled to face trial for abandoning her child. She said she had not known about the baby box.

    The box has been in existence since 2000. Thus far, 19 babies have been left there. The highest number for any given year was four (4), in 2018. Unless the mother concerned contacts Moeders voor Moeders, the non-profit never knows where any of the babies came from.

    The association takes care of each child found in the box and if there is no word about the mother after a few weeks, it launches adoption proceedings.

    Oscar Schneider

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job