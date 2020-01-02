Record year for Antwerp Airport...

Antwerp Airport ended the year 2019 with a record 306,000 passengers, the airport reported on Thursday.

The increased capacity of TUI fly, coupled with the success of Air Antwerp’s new London link more than compensated for the departure of VLM Airlines.

The year had begun badly for the regional airport, and its first quarter traffic was less than that of the corresponding period for 2018.

However, summer was particularly busy, with over 100,000 passengers passing through the airport between July and September, a 10% increase on the previous year’s second quarter. TUI fly launched two new destinations, Lublin and Enfidha, while capacity was strengthened on the existing links to Tanger, Alicante and Malaga.

The launch of Air Antwerp and its link to the British capital exceeded expectations and contributed to the airport’s success.

“With 306,330 passengers in 2019, we have met the target set for 2024,” CEO Marcel Buelens said. “This is the best year ever recorded for Deurne Airport.”

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times