 
Three hospitalised in Brussels for CO poisoning during ritual
Saturday, 04 January, 2020
    Three hospitalised in Brussels for CO poisoning during ritual

    Saturday, 04 January 2020

    Fire service staff rescued two adults and a baby suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning in a room in the Brussels region at about 04.00 a.m. on Friday and took them to hospital, Walter Derieuw, spokesman for the Brussels fire service disclosed.

    Their lives are not in danger.

    The incident was caused by a ritual in which wood charcoal and other materials were burned in a closed bedroom.

    The combustion gases caused the poisoning. Derieuw recalls the need to make sure there is always an escape route for combustion gas, and that there is ventilation and a supply of fresh air as soon as fire breaks out.

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

