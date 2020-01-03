 
Eden Hazard certain to miss Spanish Super Cup
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 03 January, 2020
Latest News:
Test-Achats denounces subscription abuse at fitness clubs...
Eden Hazard certain to miss Spanish Super Cup...
Search for student missing since New Year’s Eve...
‘Rwandan lord’ files appeal against genocide conviction in...
Far-right Spanish party calls Belgium ‘failed state’ after...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 03 January 2020
    Test-Achats denounces subscription abuse at fitness clubs
    Eden Hazard certain to miss Spanish Super Cup
    Search for student missing since New Year’s Eve halted after three days
    ‘Rwandan lord’ files appeal against genocide conviction in Brussels
    Far-right Spanish party calls Belgium ‘failed state’ after suspension of extradition of ousted Catalan leader
    Belgium coordinating with EU partners over withdrawal of nationals from Iraq
    Oil prices surge following Baghdad raid
    Federal ombudsman for energy received record number of complaints
    Leuven ‘slumlords’ conditionally released
    Dernière Heure: information on Lelièvre release was “probably a mistake”
    Cambio car-sharing service blooms in Brussels as competitors stagger
    American raid ‘will set off a devastating war in Iraq’
    Search continues for student (21) missing since New Year’s Eve party
    Strike brings Antwerp’s bus and tram network to a halt, disruptions across Flanders
    New Year fireworks caused massive scare for wild birds
    Jihadist stripped of Belgian nationality found and detained in Turkey
    Letter bombs delivered to businesses in the Netherlands
    Ban on school trips to zoo causes controversy, Ixelles mayor explains decision
    Record year for Antwerp Airport
    Only one infant was left in Antwerp’s ‘baby box’ in 2019
    View more

    Eden Hazard certain to miss Spanish Super Cup

    Friday, 03 January 2020
    © Belga

    Eden Hazard is certain to miss the Spanish Super Cup, Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said at a press conference on Friday, on the eve of Real’s away game in Getafe on the 19th day of the championship.

    “He is 100% out of the Super Cup,” Zidane said. “He is not coming. This has to do with him recovering normally. I only hope he’ll be able to come back to us gradually after the Super Cup.”

    The Red Devils’ captain sustained an ankle injury while trying to shake off his marker, Thomas Meunier, during the match against Paris Saint-Germain on 26 November, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

    Hazard was originally thought to have had a simple peri-malleolar contusion requiring him to rest for 10 days, but his absence from the field was extended to January as a result of a “microfracture” detected at the same spot in early December.

    Oscar Schneider

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job