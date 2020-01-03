Eden Hazard certain to miss Spanish Super Cup...

Eden Hazard is certain to miss the Spanish Super Cup, Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said at a press conference on Friday, on the eve of Real’s away game in Getafe on the 19th day of the championship.

“He is 100% out of the Super Cup,” Zidane said. “He is not coming. This has to do with him recovering normally. I only hope he’ll be able to come back to us gradually after the Super Cup.”

The Red Devils’ captain sustained an ankle injury while trying to shake off his marker, Thomas Meunier, during the match against Paris Saint-Germain on 26 November, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

Hazard was originally thought to have had a simple peri-malleolar contusion requiring him to rest for 10 days, but his absence from the field was extended to January as a result of a “microfracture” detected at the same spot in early December.

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times