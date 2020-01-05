 
Lufthansa to hire 4,500 new personnel
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 05 January, 2020
Latest News:
Lufthansa to hire 4,500 new personnel...
Belgians continued to save in 2019 despite low...
Belgium to send back ‘asylum shoppers’...
Air Belgium receives new capital injection...
Ryanair now largest European airline...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 05 January 2020
    Lufthansa to hire 4,500 new personnel
    Belgians continued to save in 2019 despite low interest rates
    Belgium to send back ‘asylum shoppers’
    Air Belgium receives new capital injection
    Ryanair now largest European airline
    Two harbour cities selected to European Capitals of Culture in 2020
    Man who escaped from prison in Turnhout recaptured in the Netherlands
    Child who fell from window in Ixelles has died of his injuries
    Body of missing student found in canal
    Brussels tightens rules on Collecto after sexual assault allegation
    American raid ‘act of war’, Iran threatens retaliation
    4 in 10 Belgian businesses affected by lack of government
    Missing couple probably killed in accident, investigators say
    Over 100 billion Whatsapp messages sent on New Year’s Eve
    Half of all plots of land in Flanders could require testing
    American website wins prestigious Belgian beer award
    Over 1,200 immigrants died trying to get to Europe by sea in 2019
    Over 380,000 people have died in Syrian war
    Three hospitalised in Brussels for CO poisoning during ritual
    Police search bed of the Senne for missing 21-year-old
    View more

    Lufthansa to hire 4,500 new personnel

    Sunday, 05 January 2020
    © Belga

    The Lufthansa Group plans to open more than 4,500 posts during the year in Germany, Switzerland and Austria.

    There is however a hiring freeze in the Brussels Airlines subsidiary, as part of the “reboot” plan to improve the airline’s cost effectiveness.

    “Due to internal restructuring and cost reduction measures, a hiring freeze prevails at Brussels Airlines, Eurowings and Lufthansa Cargo, with some exceptions,” the German group said in a statement on Friday.

    This temporary recruitment stop is part of the “reboot” plan, which should help Brussels Airlines to reduce its costs until 2022 by more than 160 million euros per year. For specific profiles, such as IT staff, hiring remains possible.

    A year ago, the Lufthansa Group announced 5,500 new posts for 2019, including 200 within Brussels Airlines.

    75% of the Group’s 4,500 new posts this year will be in Germany.

    The German air group as a whole employs some 138,000 people.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job