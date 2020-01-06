 
3 out of 4 jobseekers receive no response to their application
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 06 January, 2020
Latest News:
3 out of 4 jobseekers receive no response...
Man arrested after stabbing love rival...
EU supports Morocco with new programs worth €389...
Hundreds in Brussels protest US killing of top...
A year after container catastrophe, 800,000 kilos of...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 06 January 2020
    3 out of 4 jobseekers receive no response to their application
    Man arrested after stabbing love rival
    EU supports Morocco with new programs worth €389 million
    Hundreds in Brussels protest US killing of top Iranian general
    A year after container catastrophe, 800,000 kilos of waste remain in the North Sea
    Julie Van Espen’s suspected murderer appears in court
    Price of gold reaches highest level in six years
    Brussels looking for projects for the ‘best initiatives promoting the capital’
    Belgium becomes one of the world leading wind energy producers
    Youth for Climate movement marks first anniversary at sea
    Nigel Farage wants to organise a big party to celebrate Brexit
    Mike Pence links Soleimani to September 11 attacks
    EU highlights need to “deescalate” situation after Bagdad raid
    Frederik Vanclooster’s death due to “unlucky” fall
    New CO2 emission and vehicle safety rules enter into force throughout the EU
    Lufthansa to hire 4,500 new personnel
    Belgians continue to save despite low interest rates
    Belgium to send back ‘asylum shoppers’
    Air Belgium receives new capital injection
    Ryanair now largest European airline
    View more

    3 out of 4 jobseekers receive no response to their application

    Monday, 06 January 2020
    © Belga

    The recruitment process is a real obstacle course for job seekers: three out of four do not receive a response to their application, according to a Stepstone job survey published on Monday.

    In other words, only 24.1% of respondents are answered within the first 45 days of their application, whereas 75.9% of respondents obtain no news during those first crucial weeks.

    Other results show that during 2018 and 2019, 6.4% of respondents were invited for an interview. The application resulted in a job proposal for 2% of respondents, and which was accepted by 1.4%.

    Another notable trend is the race for employment becoming shorter. In 2016, a candidate had to send 20 emails to get an interview, that figure is now down to 16.

    Almost 54,000 people responded to the survey which took place from January 2015 to April 2019. 

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job