3 out of 4 jobseekers receive no response to their application

The recruitment process is a real obstacle course for job seekers: three out of four do not receive a response to their application, according to a Stepstone job survey published on Monday.

In other words, only 24.1% of respondents are answered within the first 45 days of their application, whereas 75.9% of respondents obtain no news during those first crucial weeks.

Other results show that during 2018 and 2019, 6.4% of respondents were invited for an interview. The application resulted in a job proposal for 2% of respondents, and which was accepted by 1.4%.

Another notable trend is the race for employment becoming shorter. In 2016, a candidate had to send 20 emails to get an interview, that figure is now down to 16.

Almost 54,000 people responded to the survey which took place from January 2015 to April 2019.

The Brussels Times