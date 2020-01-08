 
Transfer of Infrabel boss to French rail now almost certain
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 08 January, 2020
Latest News:
Transfer of Infrabel boss to French rail now...
Ryanair needs to compensate passengers for cancelled flights...
Putin meets Assad during surprise visit to Syria...
Maggie De Block is wrong to present migrants...
Unemployment numbers down sharply in Brussels...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 08 January 2020
    Transfer of Infrabel boss to French rail now almost certain
    Ryanair needs to compensate passengers for cancelled flights
    Putin meets Assad during surprise visit to Syria
    Maggie De Block is wrong to present migrants as abusing asylum system, association says
    Unemployment numbers down sharply in Brussels
    Dutch cigar company distributes €10 million among staff after takeover
    Record number of over 380,000 Belgians registered as organ donor
    Over 25,000 fake euro notes withdrawn from circulation in Belgium in 2019
    Fraudulent ‘Card Stop’ text messages in circulation, warns Belgian bank federation
    Forty dead in stampede during Soleimani’s funeral
    Belgium’s anti-discrimination agency won over 80% of cases taken to court
    Walibi amusement park to hire 600 employees for 2020 season
    Increasing number of Belgians donate money to charity
    Kindergarden worker gets sentence for mistreating and force-feeding babies
    Francken wants tougher Belgian asylum laws
    More and more Belgians include donations on their tax returns
    Croatia takes over EU presidency with ambitious programme but faces tough challenges
    New EU rules to boost consumer protection enter into force
    It would be a ‘mistake’ for Iraq to expel US-led coalition, says Belgian defence minister
    Major UBS restructure could result in 500 job losses
    View more

    Transfer of Infrabel boss to French rail now almost certain

    Wednesday, 08 January 2020
    Luc Lallemand, managing director of rail infrastructure company Infrabel © Belga

    It now seems almost certain that Luc Lallemand, managing director of rail infrastructure company Infrabel, will move to Paris to take over the French equivalent, SNCF Réseau.

    Yesterday the company’s directors gave the green light to the appointment of Lallemand, leaving the last word for the French rail regulator. That decision is expected to be announced towards the end of this month.

    Born in 1966, Lallemand began his career in shipping with the merchant navy, before joining the Rossel group, publishers of Le Soir, as an accountant. He went on to work for DHL before joining the rail authority SNCB. He also worked for several socialist ministers before taking up the leadership of Infrabel in 2005.

    Lallemand is no stranger to French rail, having been a member of the board of the forerunner to SNCF Réseau, then known as RFF, as well as being a director of Thalys, which runs high-speed trains in Germany, France, Belgium and the Netherlands.

    His coming appointment to SNCF Réseau was announced by Belga news agency on Sunday, reportedly taking the rail authority SNCB by surprise. Technically, he is at present officially only standing in at Infrabel, as his second official mandate as managing director expired in November 2019 and has not yet been renewed. Assuming the French rail regulator has no objection, he should be able to take up his new post in February.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job