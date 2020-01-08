 
Hundreds of Belgians to be DNA-tested as police seek breakthrough in Killers of Brabant case
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 08 January, 2020
Latest News:
Sarkozy corruption trial set for October...
Lifeless body of young boy found in landing...
Hundreds of Belgians to be DNA-tested as police...
Brussels university launches code of conduct to reinforce...
Belgium’s debt decreased by 5.3 billion euro in...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 08 January 2020
    Sarkozy corruption trial set for October
    Lifeless body of young boy found in landing gear of plane in Paris airport
    Hundreds of Belgians to be DNA-tested as police seek breakthrough in Killers of Brabant case
    Brussels university launches code of conduct to reinforce equality plan
    Belgium’s debt decreased by 5.3 billion euro in December
    Theo Francken will not have to explain controversial remarks about deporting criminals in Parliament
    Ukrainian airline cancels flights over Iranian airspace after plane crash leaves 176 dead
    More Belgian employees receive a company car
    Uber denies plans to branch out to Leuven and Namur
    Central banks running out of ammunition to fight crises, BoE Governor warns
    Free cards for Brussels transport network distributed ahead of ticket price hike
    Knokke mayor under investigation for conflict of interest in land sale
    Wallonia introduces free cervical cancer screenings
    Flemish hospitals post ‘very good’ results after round of surprise inspections
    Record number of drugs seizures in Belgium in 2019
    5 police officers on horseback sanctioned for refusing to step through horse urine
    Smoke from fires in Australia reaches Brazil
    Householder shoots alleged burglar dead
    Armoured Belgian anti-tank vehicles unable to fire anti-tank ammunition
    Far-right and right-wing parties set for exponential growth in Flanders, new survey suggests
    View more

    Hundreds of Belgians to be DNA-tested as police seek breakthrough in Killers of Brabant case

    Wednesday, 08 January 2020
    A poster distributed by the now-abolished Belgian gendarmerie with facial composites of the suspected gang members, who have remained unidentified for more than 30 years. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

    Hundreds of Belgians will be asked to provide samples of their DNA in the latest attempt by police to break open the case of the so-called Brabant Killers, unresolved since the 80s.

    A gang known in Wallonia as the Mad Killers of Brabant and in Flanders as the Gang of Nivelles is at the centre of the criminal file, with police still working to determine their identities since the first of a string of murderous raids and burglaries that killed a combined 28 people.

    Eric Van der Sypt, a spokesperson with the federal prosecutor’s office, said that a breakthrough in the file could be in the horizon after a court approved the collection of DNA samples from hundreds of Belgian citizens, De Morgen reports.

    “The entire operation will depend on voluntary [sample] donations,” Van der Spyt said, since the legal 30-day window to draw up a DNA profile out of a sample has long expired.

    Investigators are expecting any of the collected samples to match with one of only two full DNA profiles established since the investigation was opened more than 30 years ago.

    Additionally, the move to harvest DNA samples could also give investigators a nudge in the right direction, Van der Spyt noted.

    “It goes without saying that anyone who refuses [to have their DNA collected] becomes suspicious,” the spokesman said, adding that a refusal could lead to a court warrant for the sample.

    Related News:

     

    Van der Spyt said despite the few leads uncovered since the last incident took place in 1985, “heaps of work” continued to be done “behind the scenes” to solve the criminal case, which has puzzled members of the public and also led to unconfirmed suspicions that security or law enforcement authorities were tangled in with the gang.

    Three men known as the Killer, the Giant and the Old Man are thought to be the core members of the group, which carried out a string of violent attacks and burglaries targetting establishments ranging from grocery shops and restaurants to weapons dealers and gendarmerie barracks.

    Complicity rumours

    Suspicions that authorities could be complicit targetted, in particular, the now-abolished Belgian gendarmerie, with the gang suspected of having access to insider information to elude capture by the body on several occasions.

    From 1981 the group committed a series of burglaries, thefts and assaults which saw them walk away with money and weapons and at times unorthodox loots including food, wine and coffee.

    The deadliest burglaries both took place in Delhaize supermarkets in two separate occasions in 1985, with each assault resulting in the deaths of eight people.

    The renewed push for a DNA-based lead in the case comes after the statute of limitations period for the file was pushed back just ahead of the 2015 deadline.

    Investigators have already collected an initial round of samples in past weeks from men and women named in the file, including some who have already provided a sample even if it gave a false result in the past or if it was not possible to analyse a mixed DNA sample, made up of a known and unknown profile.

    Van der Spyt said advancements in DNA profiling methods could shed a new light in the case and that renewing samples would help the investigation to carry on with “a good foundation.”

    “Who says that those old DNA samples have been well preserved after all these years?” he said. “And today’s DNA technology also offers many more options, for example, analysing a mixed sample was not possible in the past — today it is.”

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job