‘No more sign of winter weather’ in January in Belgium

The explanation for the relatively warm weather is a high pressure area in the southern half of Europe. Credit: Pixabay

In January, there will be “no more sign of winter weather” in Belgium, according to predictions.

In many places in Flanders, temperatures did not drop below 10 degrees on Wednesday night, and it is 8 degrees in the High Fens in Wallonia on Thursday.

It has only frozen a few nights this winter, and temperatures are measured at around 10 degrees during the day. That is 7 to 8 degrees higher than the average in January.

The explanation for the relatively warm weather is a high-pressure area in the southern half of Europe, said David Dehenauw, the Head of Forecasting IRM, to Het Belang van Limburg. There will be no winter weather coming to Belgium in the near future.

“There will be no more sign of winter in January,” said Frank Deboosere, the VRT weather forecaster, reports De Standaard.

Natuurpunt, a nature conservation association in Flanders and Brussels, received several reports of animals waking up from their hibernation because it feels like spring. “We know about hedgehogs, common frogs and common pipistrelle bats,” said Sofie Versweyveld, reports Het Belang van Limburg.

“Even the red admiral butterfly, which usually spends its winters in the south of Europe, has been spotted here,” she added.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times