Partial lunar eclipse will be visible in Belgium on Friday

The majority of Belgium will be able to witness the upcoming partial eclipse on Friday after predictions of clear skies and favourable weather conditions.

According to Meteovista, the weather should be good enough to see the moon partially hidden by the Earth’s shadow.

This phenomenon occurs when the Earth comes in between the Sun and the Moon, casting its shadow over part of the Earth’s satellite.

The partial eclipse differs from the total eclipse which occurs when the Sun, Earth and Moon are perfectly aligned so that the Earth’s shadow is projected onto the entire surface of the Moon, which then takes on a reddish colour. In Belgium, amateur astronomers were able to observe the latest in January of last year. The next total eclipse is expected on 16 May 2022.

On Friday, the partial eclipse will begin at 6:05 PM and reach its peak around 8:10 PM. The event will end around 10:15 PM.

The weather is expected to be clear skies with cloudy patches. The conditions should be pretty good, except in the Ardennes where clouds will likely obstruct the view.

The Brussels Times