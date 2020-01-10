 
More police out to catch drunk drivers this weekend
Friday, 10 January, 2020
    More police out to catch drunk drivers this weekend

    Friday, 10 January 2020
    Drivers between the ages of 18 and 24 are fined twice as much for illegal parking than those between the ages of 25 and 30. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

    From 6:00 PM this Friday and until 6:00 AM on Monday morning, the federal traffic police and officers from the 108 local police districts will be standing by on Belgium’s roads to check motorists’ blood alcohol level.

    These extra checks are intended to discourage drivers from getting behind the wheel under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

    With the BOB campaign barely over, the year’s first alcohol-free weekend is beginning. From 6:00 PM and throughout the weekend, breath testing will be stepped up on Belgian roads. The exercise will end on Monday at 6:00 PM.

    The federal police insist the aim of this operation is not to issue tickets to the maximum number of motorists but to make irresponsible drivers more aware of the dangers of driving while under the influence of psychoactive drugs.

    The authorities point out that it is necessary “to choose between drinking and driving” and that there are alternatives such as appointing a BOB, using public transport or even staying the night at a friend’s.

    Last year at the same time, nearly 35,000 drivers were checked, 1.8% of whom tested positive.

    The Brussels Times

