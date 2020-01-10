 
Lufthansa provisionally suspends flights to Iran
Friday, 10 January, 2020
    Lufthansa provisionally suspends flights to Iran

    Friday, 10 January 2020
    One of the company’s planes even turned around in mid-flight on Thursday. Credit: © Belga

    The German airline Lufthansa has announced that it has provisionally suspended flights to Tehran, following international tensions.

    One of the company’s planes even turned around in mid-flight on Thursday.

    On Wednesday, a Ukrainian Boeing crashed on the outskirts of Tehran, killing its 176 occupants. The aircraft was probably hit by a missile, according to some sources, but Iran ruled this theory out.

    On Thursday, Lufthansa made a flight from Frankfurt to Tehran turn back as a precaution. The company justified its decision on the basis of the latest safety assessment of the airspace in the vicinity of the Iranian capital’s airport.

    The Brussels Times

