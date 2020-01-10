Lufthansa provisionally suspends flights to Iran...

One of the company’s planes even turned around in mid-flight on Thursday. Credit: © Belga

The German airline Lufthansa has announced that it has provisionally suspended flights to Tehran, following international tensions.

On Wednesday, a Ukrainian Boeing crashed on the outskirts of Tehran, killing its 176 occupants. The aircraft was probably hit by a missile, according to some sources, but Iran ruled this theory out.

On Thursday, Lufthansa made a flight from Frankfurt to Tehran turn back as a precaution. The company justified its decision on the basis of the latest safety assessment of the airspace in the vicinity of the Iranian capital’s airport.

The Brussels Times