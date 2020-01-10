Lufthansa provisionally suspends flights to Iran...

The German airline Lufthansa has announced that it has provisionally suspended flights to Tehran, following international tensions.
One of the company’s planes even turned around in mid-flight on Thursday.
On Wednesday, a Ukrainian Boeing crashed on the outskirts of Tehran, killing its 176 occupants. The aircraft was probably hit by a missile, according to some sources, but Iran ruled this theory out.
On Thursday, Lufthansa made a flight from Frankfurt to Tehran turn back as a precaution. The company justified its decision on the basis of the latest safety assessment of the airspace in the vicinity of the Iranian capital’s airport.