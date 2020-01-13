Proximus workers replaced by ‘automation’ granted early retirement

To be able to benefit, employees must be faced with retraining, due to their job disappearing because of automation, for example. Credit: © Belga

Since May 2016, Proximus workers whose jobs ‘disappear’ are allowed to leave on early pension — as of 58 years old. This system was extended earlier this year, although the political support for this measure is delayed, De Standaard reported on Friday.

According to the daily paper, difficult discussions on the possibility of resorting to early retirement are not likely, since the system has already been in existence for two years. It was tacitly extended early January.

To be able to benefit, employees must be faced with retraining, due to their job disappearing because of automation, for example. It is not known how many workers are paid by Proximus to stay at home. CGSP (General Federation of Public Sector Trade) believes they are about 250.

The Brussels Times