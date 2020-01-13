 
Belgium identified over 1,100 people through DNA databases in 2019
Monday, 13 January, 2020
    Monday, 13 January 2020
    Belgium identified over 1,100 people through DNA databases in 2019

    Monday, 13 January 2020
    Belgium has been using databases since 2014. Credit: Pixabay

    Over 1,100 people were identified due to their DNA profiles being in databases in Belgium in 2019.

    Belgium has been using databases since 2014, mostly to keep track of crime suspects, but also to have DNA profiles for missing persons. They have made it possible to identify over 1,100 people wanted by the court, both as suspects and as people who were reported missing, according to La Capitale.

    In 2019, 9,193 new DNA profiles were added to the Belgian DNA databases.

    4,427 new DNA profiles of discovered traces that are related to a suspect or a missing person, and 759 DNA profiles of suspects were included in the forensic database, increasing the number of profiles in the database to 61,000, reports Bruzz.

    3,971 profiles were added to the database of convicted people as well, bringing the total to 54,399. 36 new profiles were also added to the missing persons database, bringing the total to 183.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

