 
Repatriation of Belgian children in Syria: parents will appeal seperation
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 13 January, 2020
Latest News:
European Parliament: Last meeting in Strasbourg for Britain’s...
Nearly 2,500 items seized from street vendors on...
Speed checks on 100 km/h motorways rendered useless...
Repatriation of Belgian children in Syria: parents will...
Vincent Kompany receives honour from the British press...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 13 January 2020
    European Parliament: Last meeting in Strasbourg for Britain’s MEPs
    Nearly 2,500 items seized from street vendors on Rue Neuve
    Speed checks on 100 km/h motorways rendered useless by Dutch navigation app
    Repatriation of Belgian children in Syria: parents will appeal seperation
    Vincent Kompany receives honour from the British press
    Over 13,000 people evacuated after discovery of WWII bombs in Germany
    New powder letter sent to Foreign Affairs office in Brussels
    Electric cargo bikes will arrive in Brussels from 2021
    Belgium identified over 1,100 people through DNA databases in 2019
    Girl (17) dies from rare toxic shock syndrome caused by tampon
    People with mobility disabilties unable to board new SNCB trains without assistance
    Belgian customs officer suspended for posting ‘hate speech’ on YouTube
    Taal Volcano: Philippines prepares for ‘explosive’ volcanic eruption as 45,000 evacuated
    Winter tyres, dental hygiene and cat hotels now included in price index
    Proximus workers replaced by ‘automation’ granted early retirement
    149,000 people protest pension reform in France
    ‘N-VA has maybe made things difficult for itself’ in federal government formation
    Volcanic eruption risk in Philippines leads to evacuations and cancelled flights
    Donald Trump still ready to talk to Iran ‘with no pre-set conditions’
    Michel and al-Sissi agree on necessity of political resolution in Libya
    View more

    Repatriation of Belgian children in Syria: parents will appeal seperation

    Monday, 13 January 2020
    © Pixabay

    The parents of 10 children who require consular assistance and travel documents for their repatriation from Syria to Belgium will appeal the decision of the Brussels Court’s President, their lawyers Abderrahim Lahlali and Mohamed Ozdemir told Belga on Monday.

    This court action only covers the section of the judgment which states that the parents themselves are not part of the repatriation.

    On 11 December, a Brussels’s Judge ruled that the Belgian State had to provide these 10 children with consular assistance, and administrative, travel and identification documents in view of their repatriation. The latter must be done within six weeks, or the State would face a penalty of €5,000 per day of delay and per child in the execution of the decision, the judgement stated.

    The children are those of the fighters Nadia Baghouri, Jessie Van Eetvelde and Sabah Hammani, and Adel Mezroui. The women and their 10 children are currently in the Al-Hol refugee camp, outside of the area currently occupied by the Turks in Syria. As for Mezroui, he is detained in the Kurdish prison Al-Hasakah, without medical assistance.

    The State has decided not to appeal, Foreign Minister Philippe Goffin announced last Wednesday.

    “However, the government is not clear on the steps of the repatriation process,” Lahlali said on Monday. “The Minister‘s ambiguous communication has pushed us to appeal. In addition, the application of the judge’s decision would lead de facto to the separation of the children from their parents, which goes against the Convention on Children’s Rights.”

    The appeal was registered on Monday, but no agenda for the treatment of the case has yet been established.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job