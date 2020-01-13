 
‘Not useful’ to discourage flights within Europe, say KU Leuven researchers
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 13 January, 2020
Latest News:
Ryanair is now Europe’s biggest airline...
Over 6,500 new personalised licence plates registered in...
Belgium reiterates offer to help Australia with wildfires...
Oscars 2020: Belgian thriller joins ‘Joker’ and ‘The...
‘Not useful’ to discourage flights within Europe, say...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 13 January 2020
    Ryanair is now Europe’s biggest airline
    Over 6,500 new personalised licence plates registered in Belgium in 2019
    Belgium reiterates offer to help Australia with wildfires
    Oscars 2020: Belgian thriller joins ‘Joker’ and ‘The Irishman’ on nominees list
    ‘Not useful’ to discourage flights within Europe, say KU Leuven researchers
    Dinosaurs also suffered from cancer, Belgian scientists discover
    Hashtag ‘RogerWakeUpNow’ goes viral as Federer faces climate action criticism
    British airline Flybe in difficulty again
    Escalators in Brussels metro stations stand still 280 times per day
    Forty-seven human traffickers arrested during Europol operation
    British MEPs attend their last meeting in Strasbourg
    Nearly 2,500 items seized from street vendors on Rue Neuve
    Speed checks on 100 km/h motorways rendered useless by Dutch navigation app
    Repatriation of Belgian children in Syria: parents will appeal seperation
    Vincent Kompany receives honour from the British press
    Over 13,000 people evacuated after discovery of WWII bombs in Germany
    New powder letter sent to Foreign Affairs office in Brussels
    Electric cargo bikes will arrive in Brussels from 2021
    Belgium identified over 1,100 people through DNA databases in 2019
    Girl (17) dies from rare toxic shock syndrome caused by tampon
    View more

    ‘Not useful’ to discourage flights within Europe, say KU Leuven researchers

    Monday, 13 January 2020
    Air traffic within Europe falls under the European emissions ceiling. Credit: Belga

    Discouraging flights from one European country to another and promoting the train as an alternative is “not useful,” according to researchers at the KU Leuven.

    Air traffic within Europe falls under the European Emission Ceiling Directive, which means that the aviation industry within Europe has to pay per tonne of CO2 it emits.

    However, international rail traffic falls under that same emission directive. “A side effect of this is that the European CO2 emissions total would not fall if air travel on our continent is discouraged. After all, what a European flight emits less, will be emitted more in another sector, like electricity production or industry,” according to the report of the interdisciplinary think tank Metaforum at the KU Leuven.

    For destinations outside the EU, the emission ceiling is not a factor. “Each air trip less of this type means a net reduction in CO2 emissions,” said the researchers.

    “Theoretically, what they say is correct, but they forget that the emissions system is constantly being revised,” said Mathias Bienstman, of Bond Beter Leefmilieu (Association for a Better Environment), reports Knack. “If people suddenly start taking a lot of short flights, aviation will come under pressure and resist tightening the standard. Additionally, we need to reach zero emissions by 2050, and planes are still far from carbon-free,” he added.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job