Over 6,500 new personalised licence plates registered in Belgium in 2019

Requesting personalised licence plates in Belgium has been possible since 2014. Credit: Gepersonaliseerde Nummerplaten/Facebook

6,503 new personalised licence plates have been registered in Belgium in 2019, bringing the total to 28,525.

Requesting personalised licence plates in Belgium has been possible since 2014, and costs €1,000.

For a while, the price was raised to €2,000, and the number of applications fell. However, the price was brought back down to €1,000, resulting in more applications, reports De Standaard.

Not all combinations are allowed. Since the introduction of the system, 170 combinations have been refused, reports La Dernière Heure. For example, licence plates with expletives or inappropriate language are forbidden, and a combination with only numbers is not allowed either, as there has to always be at least one letter on the plate.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times