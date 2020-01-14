 
Another suspicious envelope flagged in Brussels
Tuesday, 14 January, 2020
    Another suspicious envelope flagged in Brussels

    Tuesday, 14 January 2020
    The letter was delivered to the PS headquarters. Credit: Wikipedia

    A suspicious letter arrived at the headquarters of the Parti Socialiste (PS) in Brussels, on the Boulevard de l’Empereur, according to a Bruzz report confirmed by the spokesperson of the Office of the Brussels Prosecutor, Stéphanie Lagasse.

    The civil protection service arrived on the scene early Tuesday afternoon, and an investigation has been opened, while the fire service took the usual containment measures.

    On Monday, an envelope containing white powder had also been sent to the Foreign Ministry, and an investigation continues into about twenty envelopes sent last week to various regional and federal ministries and services in Wallonia and Brussels.

    Letters containing white powder were sent on Thursday to the Elysette – the seat of the Walloon Government – in Namur, and the offices of various Walloon ministers. On Friday, 18 similar letters were sent to nine addresses in Brussels, including the offices of federal ministers, the Finance Tower, and the offices of ministers of the French Community.

    The Office of the Brussels Prosecutor explained on Monday that thus far the letters contained only flour. The contents of the letter that arrived at the PS headquarters on Tuesday were not immediately known.

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

