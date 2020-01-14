 
European Parliament wants universal phone charger for all brands
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 14 January, 2020
Latest News:
EU countries trigger move against Iran without waiting...
European Parliament wants universal phone charger for all...
Another suspicious envelope flagged in Brussels...
2019 was a record year for property sales...
Carrefour to start payments via fingerprints in Brussels...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 14 January 2020
    EU countries trigger move against Iran without waiting for verification
    European Parliament wants universal phone charger for all brands
    Another suspicious envelope flagged in Brussels
    2019 was a record year for property sales in Belgium
    Carrefour to start payments via fingerprints in Brussels
    Cyber attack sees Picanol shares suspended
    Storms predicted, 1722 hotline activated
    Brits third-largest group among over 30,000 new Belgian citizens in 2019
    Boris Johnson asks Huawei’s detractors to suggest alternatives
    Boris Johnson rejects call for Scottish independence
    Over 240 drivers protest trial over legality of Uber in Brussels
    Less alcohol, but more drugs behind the wheel, police campaign shows
    Nearly 200 cyclists, pedestrians and scooter users charged by Brussels police in December
    Professional cockfighting ring discovered on Flemish farm
    1 in 3 Flemish cities and municipalities ‘cannot guarantee services’ due to internet problems
    Flemish youths on average start drinking alcohol at 14.6 years of age, study shows
    King Philippe will travel to Oman following the sultan’s death
    What changes on the new Belgian eID cards
    Belgium re-opens consulate general in Lubumbashi
    Prison guards guilty of mistreating infamous jihadist recruiter in Belgium
    View more

    European Parliament wants universal phone charger for all brands

    Tuesday, 14 January 2020
    Nearly all political groups in the European Parliament are now calling to make a universal charger obligatory. Credit: Pexels

    Nearly all political groups in the European Parliament are calling for one type of charger for all brands of smartphones, tablets and e-readers.

    As early as 2009, the European Commission came to an agreement with the electronics manufacturers, and put the introduction of a universal charger that would fit on all smartphones, tablets and other mobile devices on the agenda.

    However, the Commission decided not to impose any binding laws regarding the subject, but rather to encourage the industry to develop universal chargers themselves.

    “Apart from being impractical, all these different types of chargers increase the mass of electronic waste to 51,000 tonnes per year, which is enormous,” says MEP Hilde Vautmans, reports VRT.

    The only reason that there is no charger that fits all phones yet is “because of all the lobbying of big companies – to not name Apple,” said MEP Petra De Sutter, reports Het Nieuwsblad. “Apple has tried to keep its own system on the market,” she added.

    Nearly all political groups in the European Parliament are now calling to make a universal charger obligatory, and will vote on a resolution to stress this in February.

    “The voluntary approach did not meet our expectations,” the European Commission said. “We will now have to consider a legislative approach,” it added.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job