 
New Belgian eID ‘first in the world’ with extra protection against forgery
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 15 January, 2020
Latest News:
Over 175 Belgian rail employees fired for alcohol...
New Belgian eID ‘first in the world’ with...
Fossil fuels will continue to dominate central heating...
Nearly 3,000 laughing gas capsules seized from a...
Hunting banned in Belgian military domain to protect...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 15 January 2020
    Over 175 Belgian rail employees fired for alcohol abuse over four year period
    New Belgian eID ‘first in the world’ with extra protection against forgery
    Fossil fuels will continue to dominate central heating market, industry says
    Nearly 3,000 laughing gas capsules seized from a vehicle by Belgian police
    Hunting banned in Belgian military domain to protect pair of wolves
    Push for electric vehicles will shift from China to Europe in 2020
    The average cost of a house in Brussels rises to €478,603
    Record number of passengers for Stib in 2019
    AB InBev faces criticism for ‘buy one get one free’ Jupiler promotion
    Belgian Catholic Church expands in EU district after €25 million purchase
    All change at the top of Anderlecht football club
    Police rescue girl (16) imprisoned and forced into prostitution by Brussels gang
    ‘Indiscriminate parking’ banned for three years in Brussels park
    Antwerp investigators call for review of all cold cases for more victims of serial killer
    Meeting with far-right Turkish politicians was ‘judgement error,’ says Saint-Josse Mayor
    Flemish government finds €4 million for cultural projects after round of cuts
    Nearly 90% of European websites do not respect privacy regulations
    Smoke from Australia fires threatens first 2020 tennis Grand Slam
    EU countries trigger move against Iran without waiting for verification
    European Parliament wants universal phone charger for all brands
    View more

    New Belgian eID ‘first in the world’ with extra protection against forgery

    Wednesday, 15 January 2020
    The use of the prints will combat the chance of look-a-like-fraud. Credit: Belga

    Apart from being equipped with the holder’s fingerprints, the new Belgian eID will also be the first in the world to have an advanced type of protection against identity fraud.

    The new eID was launched in the test municipality of Lokeren on Tuesday, when Pieter De Crem, the Minister for Domestic Affairs, handed the first one to Filip Anthuenis, the mayor of Lokeren. If everything goes according to plan, everyone will have a new model within the next four years.

    “The new electronic identity card has an additional protection layer built into it, as a perforated picture of the holder, which is very difficult to duplicate, is engraved into it on the back of the card. The use of this technique is a world first and provides extra protection against forgery,” said Bart Vrancken, the head of eID at the FPS Domestic Affairs, reports Het Laatste Nieuws. The change was necessary in order to comply with stricter international rules to make identity checks more efficient.

    Related News:

     

    “The first version was launched in 2002, which was two years before the creation of Facebook, three years before the creation of YouTube. In terms of digitisation, we are now light years further,” said De Crem, reports Het Nieuwsblad. “The new eID is also a travel document for 40 countries, and is important in the fight against identity forgery. The terrorist attacks in our country and France included the use of forged identity documents,” he added.

    The fingerprints of the holder’s two index fingers will be stored in the card’s microchip. The prints will be taken by the local authorities, and the data will be stored for a maximum of three months, and deleted after the production phase has ended, reports De Standaard.

    The use of the prints will combat the chance of look-a-like-fraud, which can happen when the identity card only shows a photo of the holder.

    The card will feature a QR code, and the chip that was embedded in the front side of the old cards has been moved to the back. Additionally, the identity of the cardholder, which used to be displayed as ‘BELG’ on the older model, will now be ‘BEL’.

    At €20, the price of the new eID cards will remain the same as the old ones.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job