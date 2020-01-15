 
Flu cases nearly triple since the start of January
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 15 January, 2020
Latest News:
Carrefour’s fingerprint payments to be investigated by Belgian...
Gang that ‘bought’ and prostituted French minor made...
Bruges moves closer towards electric tours with launch...
Two Brussels rappers suspected of sexually exploiting French...
Dutchman Fred Hemmes Jr named as Kim Clijsters’...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 15 January 2020
    Carrefour’s fingerprint payments to be investigated by Belgian privacy agency
    Gang that ‘bought’ and prostituted French minor made at least two more victims
    Bruges moves closer towards electric tours with launch of first tourist e-boat
    Two Brussels rappers suspected of sexually exploiting French minor
    Dutchman Fred Hemmes Jr named as Kim Clijsters’ new coach
    Belgium’s law on privacy and electronic data needs to be amended
    €22 million pledged to improve elderly care in Wallonia
    Kevin De Bruyne is the only Belgian on the UEFA Team of the Year
    Flu cases nearly triple since the start of January
    Brussels LEZ stricter for people with disabilities than Flemish counterparts
    Flanders wants Brussels to stop funding after-school community projects
    Research: new breakthrough in battling resistance to antibiotics
    Antwerp diamond trade sees 20% drop back to financial crisis levels
    Belgian start-up Cowboy crowdfunds over €4.5 million
    Belgians average 10 years with the same employer
    Over 175 Belgian rail employees fired for alcohol abuse over four year period
    New Belgian eID ‘first in the world’ with extra protection against forgery
    Fossil fuels will continue to dominate central heating market, industry says
    Nearly 3,000 laughing gas capsules seized from a vehicle by Belgian police
    Hunting banned in Belgian military domain to protect pair of wolves
    View more

    Flu cases nearly triple since the start of January

    Wednesday, 15 January 2020
    The epidemic threshold is reached for 153 consultations per 100,000 inhabitants for at least two consecutive weeks. Credit: Wikipedia

    Between 6 and 12 January, 94 people per 100,000 inhabitants consulted their GP in Belgium for flu complaints such as fever, cough, muscle aches and fatigue.

    While this still means that flu activity remains below the epidemic threshold, it is still nearly triple that of the week before, which saw only 34 people per 100,000 consult a doctor.

    The epidemic threshold is reached for 153 consultations per 100,000 inhabitants for at least two consecutive weeks and when at least 20% of respiratory samples after analysis by Sciensano prove positive for a flu virus, according to Belga.

    The Superior Health Council advises people to get vaccinated for the flu until mid-December, but as long as the peak for the number of flu cases has not reached the epidemic threshold, vaccination is still useful, according to Sciensano

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job