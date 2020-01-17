 
Former Ecolo president fails in bid to become judge on Constitutional Court
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 17 January, 2020
Latest News:
The e5 mode clothing chain is to close...
Map shows which Brussels buses, trams and metros...
Air traffic strike halted until at least 10...
Police pickup sinks into North Sea in rescue...
Former Ecolo president fails in bid to become...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 17 January 2020
    The e5 mode clothing chain is to close its stores in Wallonia
    Map shows which Brussels buses, trams and metros are late
    Air traffic strike halted until at least 10 February
    Police pickup sinks into North Sea in rescue operation in West Flanders
    Former Ecolo president fails in bid to become judge on Constitutional Court
    Belgium unveils vegetarian fricadelle: where can you get it
    Brussels aims for ‘zero deaths on the roads’ by 2030
    Nearly 140,000 persons illegally entered the EU in 2019
    Brussels police prevent football fans from displaying anti-fascist slogans, MP says
    Brussels wants to stop unfettered growth in beehives
    Europe’s biggest open fast-charging network to ask ‘exorbitant’ prices for recharging
    Brussels Region follows City by shelving Neo 2 project at Heysel
    Man receives death threats after being accused of killing a shelter dog
    Brussels considers cigarette ban in parks after unofficial campaign launched
    Police issue warning about QR code fraud
    Suspect arrested after murder of Flemish priest in South Africa
    Widespread opposition to maternity closure plan
    Counterfeit cigarettes seizures in January alone nearly topple 2019 record
    Brussels electricity network not suited to mass adoption of electric cars
    Asylum seekers increasingly choose to stay in Belgium
    View more

    Former Ecolo president fails in bid to become judge on Constitutional Court

    Friday, 17 January 2020
    © Belga

    Zakia Khattabi failed in Friday to be voted into a place as a judge on the country’s Constitutional Court, by failing to achieve the votes required from members of the Senate.

    Khattabi was co-president of French-speaking green party Ecolo until September last year, having filled the post since March 2015.

    Her failure to obtain the 40 positive votes necessary from the 60 senators was to be expected: her candidacy had been opposed by N-VA and Vlaams Belang (VB) from the beginning. She was described as an “open borders activist” who had no judicial background. VB accused her falsely of having physically resisted a police effort to deport a refused asylum seeker in 2013 – a claim disproved by police reports.

    And she was expected to miss the votes of MR until the last minute, when they announced they would support her after all. In the end she took 37 votes from the 59 senators present. The two parties opposing her account for 16 votes, but it was the number of abstentions that secured the defeat. 

    The position as the latest French-speaking judge on the Court remains open. Ecolo has said it will present her again for election.

    We’re going to review the situation in detail, but she remains the person we propose to fill this function,” said Hélène Ryckmans, head of Ecolo’s parliamentary group. “Zakia Khattabi continues to show all of the qualities required to exercise this role. She has shown her attachment to the values of democracy.” And she described the candidate as someone who “is representative of the diversity of Belgian society.”

    Zakia Khattabi was born in Saint-Josse in Brussels in January 1976 to a Belgian-Moroccan family, and graduated in social work from the Free University ULB. She was first elected to the Brussels parliament in 2009. She was designated to the Senate by her party in that same year. She joined the federal parliament in 2014, and became co-president of her party the following year. She is credited with helping engineer the successful campaign for the Ecolo-Groen coalition in the communal and federal elections.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job