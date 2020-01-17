KPMG pays employees more to give up their company cars

The KPMG consultancy firm says it will double the daily allowance it gives employees when they give up their company cars for public transport in travelling to and from work.

From 1 February, they will receive 10 euros per day, La Libre Belgique and De Standaard reported.

Since 2018, each KPMG employee can be awarded five euros per day if (s)he implements a mobility plan.

According to KPMG, the measure has made it possible to reduce CO2 emissions by 158 tonnes in 2018 (-4.4%) and by 245 tonnes in 2019 (-6.8%).

In 2019 alone, people travelled 2.3 million kilometres using alternative means of transport. For this year, KPMG’s target is to reduce the annual CO2 emissions of its fleet of company cars by 350 tonnes.

Employees will not receive the allowances directly. They will go towards a mobility budget that allows the employer to take out subscriptions to mobility solutions on behalf of the employee.

KPMG employs 1,450 persons, including 1,150 employees, at its various locations, such as Brussels Airport, Hasselt, Liège, Ghent and Louvain-la-Neuve.

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times