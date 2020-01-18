 
One person wins 100,779,289 euro jackpot in latest EuroMillions
Saturday, 18 January, 2020
    One person wins 100,779,289 euro jackpot in latest EuroMillions

    Saturday, 18 January 2020
    © Belga

    A player won the big jackpot on Friday, picking out the five winning numbers and two stars at the EuroMillions, a transnational lottery, with players participating from nine European countries.

    Belgium joined the lottery in 2004.

    The winning numbers on Friday were 8, 19, 20, 29 and 44. The star numbers were 3 and 8. The person goes home with the sum of 100,779,289 euros.

    A Belgian player also managed to pick out the first five winning number and one star number, winning 349,306 euros.

    The Brussels Times

