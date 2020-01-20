Belgian arrested for driving dealership car to Spain during ‘test drive’

The man was arrested in onboard an Aston Martin (not pictured) an had previously taken a Mercedes Benz from a dealership in the Netherlands to Spain, telling employees he wanted to take a "test drive" before buying it. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Spanish police have arrested a Belgian man with the habit of taking car dealership vehicles for extended test drives, after he crashed into a police car.

The accident took place after police identified the man onboard an Aston Martin and attempted to arrest him, sparking a high speed car chase, HLN reports.

The suspect, of Belgo-Spanish nationality, was identified by police following a previous arrest in August of last year, when he took a Mercedes Benz from a dealership in the Netherlands for a test drive all the way to the Spanish city of Pontevedra.

The man told employees at the dealership that he was interested in buying the car but that he first wanted to test it, Spanish media report.

Once in Spain, the 34-year-old man changed the licence plates, replacing the originals with ones taken from a neighbour, according to the Flemish outlet.

Police caught him during a routine traffic check and the man was charged with theft and fraud but released after posting bail.

Following his second arrest, he is set to appear in court on Tuesday and will be facing new charges of theft and fraud as well as prosecuted for harassing police and endangering others on the road.

Additionally, the man was also wanted in Pontevedra for his habit of attending luxury restaurants and hotels and leaving without paying.

Gabriela Galindo

The Brussels Times