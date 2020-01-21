 
European Space Agency creates 150 new jobs in Belgium
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 21 January, 2020
Latest News:
Volunteers wanted for paid Belgian nap study ...
Record-breaking sale of Brussels’ Finance Tower was ‘decadent...
Air France-KLM considers team up with Malaysia Airlines...
‘Large scale’ redevelopment planned for the edge of...
European Space Agency creates 150 new jobs in...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 21 January 2020
    Volunteers wanted for paid Belgian nap study 
    Record-breaking sale of Brussels’ Finance Tower was ‘decadent and deceitful’
    Air France-KLM considers team up with Malaysia Airlines
    ‘Large scale’ redevelopment planned for the edge of the Brussels’ pedestrian zone
    European Space Agency creates 150 new jobs in Belgium
    Seven million counterfeit cigarettes seized by police in Limburg
    Disney+ will launch in Belgium this Summer
    Victims of terror attacks warned of deadline for Belgian financial assistance
    WHO calls emergency meeting as deadly coronavirus outbreak spreads in China
    Brussels jihadist given maximum sentence for threats to former education minister
    Why have the Stella Artois bottles gone green?
    Over a dozen migrants rescued from North Sea after boat capsized
    EU citizens’ rights concerns stagger Johnson’s Brexit plan
    Belgian artist Francis Alÿs wins the Art Icon Award 2020
    Mother waited three days to report death of daughter (7) in Molenbeek
    Infrabel employee steals 3.5 tonnes of copper after losing monthly bonus
    Deliveroo threatens reduced Belgian services
    ‘Explicit scenes’ in 3D replicas of famous paintings cause dozens of complaints
    Belgian arrested for driving dealership car to Spain during ‘test drive’
    Kompany confronts own fans for throwing flare at opposing team’s goalkeeper
    View more

    European Space Agency creates 150 new jobs in Belgium

    Tuesday, 21 January 2020
    Belgium invests the fifth-largest amount in the European Space Agency. Credit: ESA

    Belgium will get 150 extra jobs in the space sector, announced the Minister for Science Policy, David Clarinval, during the 12th European Space Conference, in Brussels.

    The Ariane 6 programme, of which the first flight is planned at the end of 2020, as well as the construction of the new lighter Vega launchers, will generate around 150 jobs in Belgium, at both the Brussels and Lummen branches of SABCA, at Safran AeroBoosters in the Liège municipality of Herstal, the Thales Alenia Space site in Charleroi, and Spacebel in the Flemish Brabant municipality of Hoeilaart, reports Het Laatste Nieuws.

    The extra jobs are a direct consequence of the Belgian investments in several programmes of the European Space Agency. ESA operates on a system of proportional compensation, meaning that countries that invest the most, receive the most in return.

    Belgium will invest €1.45 billion over the 2020-2024 period, a step up from the €1.2 billion it invested during the four previous years.

    Previously, that record amount resulted in the arrival of the ESA’s new cybersecurity centre in the village of Redu, in the province of Luxembourg. In the four following years, the investment will be rewarded by Belgium’s participation in the Ariana 6 programme, and the construction of the Vega (advanced generation European carrier rocket) launchers.

    Belgium invests the fifth-largest amount in the European Space Agency. France invests the most in the European space sector, followed by Germany, Italy and Spain, according to ESA.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job